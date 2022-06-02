Akshay Kumar's Period Drama 'Samrat Prithviraj' Has Reportedly Been Banned In Oman And Kuwait

After a series of controversies, Akshay Kumar’s period drama movie, Samrat Prithviraj, is all set to release in the theatres this week. The film is based on the life of Rajput king Prithviraj Chauhan. The movie earlier found itself in hot waters as the Karni Sena objected to the title of the movie and demanded that the makers held a special screening for them before release. Following the demands of Karni Sena, the makers added the title ‘Samrat’ to the title. It has now been reported that, Samrat Prithviraj has been banned in Oman and Kuwait.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, Akshay Kumar’s movie Samrat Prithviraj has been banned in countries like Oman and Kuwait. However, there has been no official confirmation of the same and the reason behind these alleged bans have also not been disclosed yet.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar himself became a centre of backlash as he claimed that the Indian syllabus didn’t include any information about Prithviraj Chauhan, while they had plenty of information about Mughal rulers. The comment didn’t settle well with the netizens who educated Kumar and said that the textbooks did indeed have information about the Rajput ruler.

There are two entire chapters about Prithviraj Chauhan in NCERT Class 7 history textbook. Lekin Canada Kumar ko propaganda se fursat mile tab wo padhega na. PS: Mughals were our kings too pic.twitter.com/1FycTI3kJp — Musab Qazi (@musab1) June 1, 2022

