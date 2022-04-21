Akshay Kumar Steps Down As Brand Ambassador Of Tobacco Brand After Receiving Heavy Backlash: I Am Sorry

Akshay Kumar has backed out as the brand ambassador of the tobacco brand Vimal after receiving heavy backlash from fans. Kumar had been introduced as the brand ambassador a few days back by the already existing ambassadors Ajay Devgn and Shah Rukh Khan. Kumar took to his Instagram handle and shared a statement and announced that he had stepped back and did not have any association with the brand anymore.

Akshay Kumar’s statement read,

“I am sorry. I would like to apologise to you, all my fans and well-wishers. Your reaction over the past few days has deeply affected me. While I have not and will not endorse tobacco, I respect the outpouring of your feelings in light of my association with Vimal Elaichi. With all humility, I step back. I have decided to contribute the entire endorsement fee towards a worthy cause. The brand might continue airing the ads till the legal duration of the contract that is binding upon me, but I promise to be extremely mindful in making my future choices. In return I shall forever continue to ask for your love and wishes. Akshay Kumar.

As Akshay Kumar released his statement, netizens praised the actor’s decision. Here are some of the reactions.

