Akshay Kumar Steps Down As Brand Ambassador Of Tobacco Brand After Receiving Heavy Backlash: I Am Sorry

Akshay Kumar has backed out as the brand ambassador of the tobacco brand Vimal after receiving heavy backlash from fans. Kumar had been introduced as the brand ambassador a few days back by the already existing ambassadors Ajay Devgn and Shah Rukh Khan. Kumar took to his Instagram handle and shared a statement and announced that he had stepped back and did not have any association with the brand anymore.

Akshay Kumar’s statement read,

“I am sorry. I would like to apologise to you, all my fans and well-wishers. Your reaction over the past few days has deeply affected me. While I have not and will not endorse tobacco, I respect the outpouring of your feelings in light of my association with Vimal Elaichi. With all humility, I step back. I have decided to contribute the entire endorsement fee towards a worthy cause. The brand might continue airing the ads till the legal duration of the contract that is binding upon me, but I promise to be extremely mindful in making my future choices. In return I shall forever continue to ask for your love and wishes. Akshay Kumar.

As Akshay Kumar released his statement, netizens praised the actor’s decision. Here are some of the reactions.

#AkshayKumar sir issues a public apology to his fans and well wishes for his association with #Vimal elaichi brand. pic.twitter.com/ORPSb2s8qP — ♡ KHILADI GROUP ♡ (@khiladigroup_) April 20, 2022

We are Humans & Human make mistakes. But it takes balls to come upfront & say Sorry. What a courageous deed and respect for people’s voice. Kudos. You are always a Hero- On Screen & Off Screen both. Jai Shri Mahakal 🙏#Respect @akshaykumar #AkshayKumar https://t.co/j544osN9Ym — Ratnesh Pandey (@ratneshofficial) April 20, 2022

Now that’s like a True Khiladi!#AkshayKumar writes an apology to all his fans. pic.twitter.com/rx02N1bJ6F — Nishit Shaw (@NishitShawHere) April 20, 2022

The least an artist can do is acknowledge what their fans like,which you did #AkshayKumar ❤️

Ajay Devgan is ignoring the fact since years. And never expect anything good from SRK anyways. https://t.co/BcuWWpoIFS — Khushi Singh 🇮🇳 (@LiberalNegative) April 20, 2022

This is the definition of a true actor , an actor is nothing without the fans , the actors who care for their fans are called true SUPERSTARS , My respect for him has been multiplied infinite times , Legend AK❤️#AkshayKumar @akshaykumar pic.twitter.com/YlaqjHvbl0 — Het Tanna (@HetTanna56) April 20, 2022

It took great courage to publicly apologize when you are an actor of high stature. Surrogate advertising where brands approach big influencers in disguise & promote their products is definitely a serious concern. #AkshayKumar GLAD YOU STEP BACK SIR. https://t.co/GrlqILygRq — Apurb Maharana (@itsAMsimply) April 20, 2022

