Akshay Kumar Starrer 'Prithviraj's Title Will Not Change Despite Of Karni Sena's Threat

Akshay Kumar’s upcoming movie Prithviraj was caught up in controversy after the Kari Sena objected to certain aspects of the movie. The movie is based on Prithviraj Raso, a Braj language epic poem about the life of Rajput King, Prithviraj Chauhan. Karni Sena had concerns over the portrayal of the king in the movie and even demanded that ‘Samrat’ should be added in the title of the movie or else the movie would not release in Rajasthan.

As per Bollywood Hungama, a special screening for Karni Sena was held earlier and the movie was greenlit by them, however, the makers have now decided that they will not be changing the title of the movie.

SEE ALSO: After Karni Sena, Akhil Bharatiya Veer Gurjar Mahasabha Has Raised Concern Regarding Akshay Kumar’s ‘Prithviraj’

A source told the media outlet, “Yash Raj Films have decided that they will not be changing the title. There are hardly few days left for the release for the film. They do not want to change the title now. We can safely say that we have portrayed the king in all his glory and we have tried to retain as much history as we can.”

In a previous interview with ET Times, Surjeet Singh Rathore, from the Karni Sen said, “We have met Akshaye Widhani, the CEO of Yash Raj films and they have promised to make the change to the title. They have agreed to honour our demand.” He added, “We have already warned the exhibitors of Rajasthan about the same. If the title of the film does not change to Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan, we will not allow them to show the film in Rajasthan.”

SEE ALSO: Twitter Mocks Akshay Kumar’s Expression In ‘Prithviraj’ Trailer, Compare With Bala From ‘Housefull’

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : Akshay Kumar Starrer 'Prithviraj's Title Will Not Change Despite Of Karni Sena's Threat