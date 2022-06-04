Akshay Kumar Says 'Stop Creating Divide And Rule Kind Of Scenario'; Wants Allu Arjun To Work With Him

For a while now, there has been an intense and widespread debate over the South film industry vs North film industry. The debate intensified following the success of movies of RRR, KGF: Chapter 2, Pushpa and more. Several prominent celebrities have shared their thoughts about the topic. Akshay Kumar, who is currently busy promoting his latest movie, Samrat Prithviraj, recently spoke about the South vs North debate.

During a recent media interaction with Times Now, Kumar was asked about the entire debate happening between South Indian films and Bollywood. The actor replied and said, “Please stop creating the divide and rule kind of scenario in the country. There is nothing called south and north we all are one as an industry.”

He further added that Allu Arjun should work him and said “ Now, the time has come from across all the Industries to join and work together for a film for all the Indian audiences and Allu Arjun should work with me soon and I will act with another south actor. That is the way forward from now on.”

Bollywood superstar Akshay kumar wants to work with Iconstar @alluarjun 💥 Real pan india stardom ante Idhi 🤘pic.twitter.com/LJoy22pmAh — CB (@G__0070) May 31, 2022

Meanwhile, Kumar recently became a centre of backlash as he claimed that the Indian syllabus didn’t include any information about Prithviraj Chauhan, while they had plenty of information about Mughal rulers. The comment didn’t settle well with the netizens who educated Kumar and said that the textbooks did indeed have information about the Rajput ruler.

#WATCH | Nobody is there to write about it in our history books. I would like to appeal to the Education Minister to look into this matter and see if we can balance it. We should know about Mughals but know about our kings also, they were great too: Actor Akshay Kumar to ANI pic.twitter.com/05WKtQ4dNw — ANI (@ANI) June 1, 2022

