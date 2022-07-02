Akshay Kumar Responds To R Madhavan's Dig That No Movie Is Made In 40-45 Days; Says 'Toh Ab Main Ussey Ladoon?'

Akshay Kumar has been facing backlash for various reasons over the past few months, he first came under fire for promoting a tobacco brand and then for the failure of his movie Samrat Prithviraj. The actor was called out for his habit of wrapping up a movie in 40-45 days after he reportedly finished the shoot of Samrat Prithviraj in 42 days. Recently actor R Madhavan took an indirect dig at Kumar and said that no movie can be made in 40-45 days. Kumar has now reacted to the comments.

As per several media reports, during the promotion of his movie Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, Madhavan said that movies like RRR, and Pushpa have taken more than a year to shoot, and there are actors like Allu Arjun who surrender themselves to the project. He further added that the actors who were part of such movies gave time to the project and, didn’t finish in months. Netizens quickly pointed out that Madhavan was referring to Kumar’s 40-45 days policy.

During the music launch of his upcoming movie Raksha Bandhan, Kumar was asked about Madhavan’s comments and the actor said, “Kya kehna chahunga? Bhai meri filmein khatam ho jaati hain main kya karoon? Main ismien thode hi kuch kar sakta hoon…meri filmein khatam ho jaati hain. Ek director aata hai kehta hai bhaiya aapka kaam khatam aap ghar jaaiye toh ab main ussey ladoon?”

Director Anand L Rai also chimed in and said, “Inhonein toh bol bol ke yeh kar diya ki main 40-45 din mein film poori kar leta hoon. Par inka hisaab gadbad hai main aaj aapko bada doon. Inka hisaab ek dum gadbad hai inhonein logon ko gumraah kiya hua hai yeh bol bol ke. Toh inko nahin pata inko bol ke log leke jaate hain ki aayiye 40 din hi hain hote inke 80 se 90 din hain hamaare paas. Agar aap time ke hisaab se calculate karein.”

