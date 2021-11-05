Akshay Kumar Recreates Iconic 'Phir Hera Pheri' Pose, Triggers A Meme-Fest On Social Media

With cinema halls reopening in Maharashtra today, Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif’s cop-drama Sooryavanshi will be the first Bollywood movie to release in theatres today. After multiple delays due to the ongoing pandemic, all hopes of the Hindi film Industry returning to its glory rests on the shoulders of the Rohit Shetty directorial. While trade experts expect the action-drama to excel at the box office, Akshay’s latest marketing strategy has hit the bull’s eye and gone viral on the internet. The 54-year-old actor recreated the iconic pose from his 2006 blockbuster ‘Phir Hera Pheri’ in which he essayed the character of Raju while promoting Sooryavanshi.

While Akshay termed the recreated pose went viral within no time, several fans joined the ‘side wala swag’ trend, which eventually resulted in a hilarious meme-fest online. While many fans took to their respective social media handles and tried to ace the pose like their favourite actor, Akshay’s co-star Katrina Kaif too joined the online trend as she too tried the Raju pose with sister Isabelle Kaif. Check out a few viral memes here:

Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh, who teamed up with Rohit Shetty in the past and donned the khaki uniform in Singham and Simmba, respectively, will be seen reprising their characters in Sooryavanshi. While the trailer gave us a glimpse of the duo pulling off some high octane action stunts with Akshay, Shetty is all set to expand his cop universe with Sooryavanshi.

Unlike other actors, who spent most of their time indoor amid the pandemic, Akshay managed to wrap the shooting schedule of multiple projects in the past few months. While his last release, Bell Bottom, was welcomed with mixed reviews, Akshay looks adamant to impress the audience with his cop avatar. And with interesting projects like Atrangi Re, Prithviraj, Bachchan Pandey, Raksha Bandhan, Ram Setu and others in the pipeline, Akshay is looking all set to win more hearts in 2022.

Cover Image: Instagram

