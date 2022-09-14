Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh And More Being Considered For ‘Mahabharat’; Movie Set To Be Made On Budget Of 700 Crores

The Hindu epic Mahabharata is reportedly being made for the silver screen again after almost 50 years. Through out the years, several iterations of the epic have been made for the screen, but only one big screen movie titled Mahabharat (1965) has been released. It has now been reported by, Firoz Nadiadwala, the son of A G Nadiadwala, who produced the original Mahabharat, is looking to make another movie based on the epic.

Bollywood Hungama reported that Firoz Nadiadwala is planning to make Mahabharat on a whopping budget of Rs. 700 crores and wants to make it as one of the most visually stunning movies in India. The shooting of the movie will reportedly go on floors in 2025 and the work on the script has been going on for 4-5 years.

It was further reported that the movie will feature an ensemble cast, a source told the publication, “ The actors being considered are Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Paresh Rawal, Nana Patekar, Anil Kapoor etc. It’ll be interesting to see who’ll end up playing which part. The makers are looking at casting both established and new heroines too, as well as top actors from the South industry for important parts. The hunt for a director is also underway.”

It has been reported that the entire tale of the Mahabharata will be shown on screen in three hours and it would be India’s answer to Marvel and DC movies and also that of The Lord of The Rings, Game Of Thrones, Star Wars, Harry Potter, etc.

