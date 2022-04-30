Akshay Kumar-Jacqueline Fernandez's New 'Ram Setu' Poster Has Sparked A Hilarious Meme-Fest Online; Here's Why

Actor Akshay Kumar, who recently parted ways with a pan-masala brand after facing severe backlash online after featuring in its advertisement, has once again become the talk of the town, however, this time it’s because of his upcoming movie ‘Ram Setu’.

With online streaming platform Amazon Prime Video recently announcing its new slate of upcoming movies and web series, including Akshay’s ‘Ram Setu’, the new poster featuring the Khiladi with his co-stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Satya Dev ended up becoming the talk of the town.

If you’re why, then take a close look and you’ll notice Akshay holding a flambeau, despite Jacqueline holding a torch in her hand. But what made the conversation more interesting is the point that she has directed it towards the ground while all three are looking straight ahead. And eagle-eyed netizens quickly noticed the goof-up, which resulted in a hilarious meme-fest online. Check out what they had to say about the ‘Ram Setu’ poster here:

The entire surrounding is so well-lit, that woman has a powerful electric torch, and yet here you are, holding a fire torch to see god knows what! Hilarious poster! 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Dhaivat 🇮🇳 🏳️‍🌈 🤭 🏳️‍🌈 (@Dhaivat_Chhaya) April 28, 2022

Torch hai toh mashaal ki kya zaroorat bhai??🤔 — Ravi Varma (@RAVIVRMA) April 29, 2022

Why don’t you borrow torch from Jacquline instead of carrying masal. — Sumit Kashyap (@sumitkashyapjha) April 29, 2022

What I want to comment on, people have already done it still “why are you carrying a Mashal when the heroine is carrying a torch”? — Gaurav Gandhi (@Gaurav30081994) April 29, 2022

Director does a real bad job with #Mashaal and a #Torchlight being used in parallel . 😂😂 https://t.co/wRNnGxVcYx — Baroon Varma Барун Варма 🇮🇳 🇺🇦 (@BaroonV) April 29, 2022

Some even dubbed the ‘Ram Setu’ poster a copy of Nicolas Cage’s ‘National Treasure’.

Why is this giving National treasure vibes but sasta version 😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/fkJbyO3LqH pic.twitter.com/wMd2sguKZq — SoN! 🦋💫 || Ignore & Fly 😌🥂 (@fanatic_devil16) April 29, 2022

Definitely looks like a National Treasure rip off!!! #PrimeVideoPresentsIndia https://t.co/cUQB63Tnp2 — Souvik Saha (@BongBandhu) April 29, 2022

Helmed by Abhishek Sharma, ‘Ram Setu’ will also feature Nushrratt Bharucha in a pivotal role and is reported to release during Diwali this year.

Last seen in Farhad Samji’s ‘Bachchan Pandey’, Akshay Kumar, one of the busiest actors in town, has a long list of interesting projects lined up in his kitty. Apart from ‘Ram Setu’, the 54-year-old actor will also feature in ‘Prithviraj’, ‘Raksha Bandhan’, ‘Gorkha’, ‘OMG 2’, and ‘Mission Cinderella’.

