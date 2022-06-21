Akshay Kumar-Bhumi Pednekar's 'Raksha Bandhan' Trailer Looks Like A Family Entertainer But Nothing We've Not Seen

The much-awaited trailer of Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar starrer ‘Raksha Bandhan’ is finally here. After winning over the audience with their performance in the 2017 movie ‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’, Akshay-Bhumi have teamed up once again in Aanand L. Rai’s upcoming directorial that revolves around the bond between brother-sister but it seems like the redundant topic (that has extensively been explored in Bollywood before) leaves little scope for the actors to excel. While the almost three-minute trailer of ‘Raksha Bandhan’ is filled with comedy, drama and emotions, its nothing new that Bollywood buffs haven’t seen.

Sharing the trailer on social media, Akshay wrote, “Jahan parivaar ka pyaar hota hai, wahan har rukaavat ka samadhaan bhi hota hai!” Check it out here:

Apart from Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar, the upcoming Aanand L Rai movie features Deepika Khanna, Sahejmeen Kaur, Sadia Khateeb and Smrithi Srikanth in pivotal roles (as Akshay’s sisters).

Scheduled to release in theatres on the auspicious day of Raksha Bandhan (August 11, 2022). The Akshay-Bhumi starrer will be clashing with Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s much-talked-about ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ which is a Hindi remake of Tom Hanks ‘Forrest Gump’.

Cover Image: Bhavya Poonia/Mashable India

