Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar Period Drama Is Now 'Samrat Prithviraj'; YRF Releases Official Statement

After weeks of speculations, Yash Raj Films has finally responded to Karni Sena’s demand by officially changing the title of Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar’s period drama. Now titled ‘Samrat Prithviraj’, the production house announced the title change by sharing an official letter to the organisation (Karni Sena), appreciating their efforts.

While the official letter issued by YRF has gone viral on the internet, it read, “As per the multiple rounds of discussions between us, and to peacefully and amicably resolve the raised grievance, we will change the title to ‘Samrat Prithviraj’. We are highly appreciative of the mutual agreement reached between us that you have no further objections with regards to our Film and that all other points raised by you earlier are no longer a point of contention between us.”

Written and helmed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, the YRF period drama which is based on Prithviraj Raso, a Braj language epic poem about Prithviraj Chauhan, will mark former Miss World winner Manushi’s much-awaited debut in Bollywood. She has been roped-in to essay the role of Sanyogita in the upcoming period drama.

While the trailer of ‘Samrat Prithviraj’ left fans divided as Akshay’s performance as Prithviraj Chauhan didn’t look much convincing to many, they ended up comparing the actor with his 2019 on-screen character Bala from ‘Housefull 4’. Read more about it here.

Scheduled to release in theatres on June 3, 2022 (in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu), YRF’s ‘Samrat Prithviraj’ will also star Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood, Sakshi Tanwar, Manav Vij and others in significant roles.

