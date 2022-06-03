Akhilesh Yadav Takes A Dig At Yogi Adityanath As Akshay Kumar's 'Samrat Prithviraj' Is Declared Tax Free In UP

The makers of the historical drama movie Samrat Prithviraj held a special screening in Uttar Pradesh and the CM of the state, Yogi Adityanath also attended the screening. CM Yogi is facing flak from the opposition and some netizens as he declared the movie tax-free in UP. The movie stars Akshay Kumar in the lead role and is based on the life of Rajput King, Prithviraj Chauhan.

Former UP CM, Akhilesh Yadav, took to his Twitter to take a dig at CM Yogi. Sharing a picture of CM with Samrat Prithviraj cast, Yadav wrote, “The BJP government’s cabinet is watching a ‘historic’ film in the ‘modern’ auditorium built by the SP government in Lok Bhavan. By the way, the film looks even better if viewed from the back and even with a ticket instead of free because it does not harm the revenue of the state.”

As per Hindustan Times, after watching the screening of Samrat Prithviraj, CM Yogi declared it tax-free and said, “The film talks about the history and provides entertainment. It can be watched with the family. We have learnt from the mistakes of the past and are trying to rectify the mistakes of the past 75 years. Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi is moving forward with the vision of the next 25 years to take India ahead.” The makers of the movie had also held a special screening for Home Minister Amit Shah.

Image: Twitter

