Ajay Devgn's 'Runway 34' Under Fire For Unrealistic Portrayal Of Pilots By Federation Of Indian Pilots

Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan’s latest movie Runway 34 is facing flak from the Federation of Indian Pilots. The FIP called out the movie for claiming that it was based on true events and said that the movie has shown an altered reality. Runway 34 is reportedly based on the true event of the Jet Airways Doha to Kochi flight 9W 555, which had a narrow escape on 18 August 2015, after facing difficulties landing at the Cochin International Airport due to bad weather.

As per Hindustan Times, FIP Secretary Captain CS Randhawa issued a statement calling out the movie for the inaccurate portrayal of pilots. His statement read, “The profession of airline pilots has been unrealistically portrayed in the movie and may create apprehensions in the minds of fliers.” He further stated that, “While we all enjoy being entertained and appreciate the artistic licence of a movie director, a thrilling tale should not be perceived as a true depiction of the extraordinary professionalism among airline pilots who fly thousands of flights every day responsibly and safely without incident and fanfare.”

The federation rejected the claims that Runway 34 was based on true events and said, “It is reiterated that the character in the movie does not accurately represent our profession and that the industry has a zero-tolerance policy towards deviant behaviour and substance abuse. Our pilots are committed to abiding by the highest standards of professionalism to honour the trust reposed in us by our employers, the aviation regulator and the public at large.”

Runway 34 also stars Rakul Preet Singh, Boman Irani, Angira Dhar and Aakanksha Singh playing pivotal roles. It was released on 29 April 2022, coinciding with Eid.

