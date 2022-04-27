Ajay Devgn-Kiccha Sudeep Hindi National Language Controversy: Netizens Are Busy Correcting Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn, who has been busy with the promotions of his upcoming project ‘Runway 34’, recently responded to Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep’s ‘Hindi is no more a national language’ remark on Twitter. But it seems like the ‘Singham’ actor has ended up on the wrong side for calling Hindi our country’s ‘national language’.

Taking to Twitter, Devgn wrote, “My brother, according to you if Hindi is not our national language then why do you release your mother tongue movies by dubbing them in Hindi? Hindi was, is and always will be our mother tongue and national language.”

While the tweet didn’t take much time to go viral, netizens tried to correct the 53-year-old actor by sharing the fact that India has ‘no’ national language. They even highlighted another point stating that Hindi is India’s official language as per article 343 of the Constitution of India. Check out some reactions here:

The entire episode began when Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep shared his views on the success of ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ during his upcoming film’s promotional event. He said, “You said that a pan India film was made in Kannada. I’d like to make a small correction. Hindi is no more a national language. They (Bollywood) are doing pan-India films today.”

While Sudeep’s comment sparked an intense conversation online, Devgn’s tweet has carried the argument to the next level. Meanwhile, Devgn is all set to don the director’s hat once again with his upcoming movie ‘Runway 34’ which is slated to release later this week (April 29, 2022).

