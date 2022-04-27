Ajay Devgn-Kiccha Sudeep Hindi National Language Controversy: Netizens Are Busy Correcting Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn, who has been busy with the promotions of his upcoming project ‘Runway 34’, recently responded to Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep’s ‘Hindi is no more a national language’ remark on Twitter. But it seems like the ‘Singham’ actor has ended up on the wrong side for calling Hindi our country’s ‘national language’.

Taking to Twitter, Devgn wrote, “My brother, according to you if Hindi is not our national language then why do you release your mother tongue movies by dubbing them in Hindi? Hindi was, is and always will be our mother tongue and national language.”

.@KicchaSudeep मेरे भाई,

आपके अनुसार अगर हिंदी हमारी राष्ट्रीय भाषा नहीं है तो आप अपनी मातृभाषा की फ़िल्मों को हिंदी में डब करके क्यूँ रिलीज़ करते हैं?

हिंदी हमारी मातृभाषा और राष्ट्रीय भाषा थी, है और हमेशा रहेगी।

जन गण मन । — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) April 27, 2022

While the tweet didn’t take much time to go viral, netizens tried to correct the 53-year-old actor by sharing the fact that India has ‘no’ national language. They even highlighted another point stating that Hindi is India’s official language as per article 343 of the Constitution of India. Check out some reactions here:

Hindi is NOT our National Language

Hindi is NOT my Mother Tongue It is just one of the 23 official languages And South Indian movies grossed over ₹2,400 crore & Bollywood just ₹800 crore in 2021. Stop bragging ! #StopHindilmposition

. https://t.co/ofcIYsQZmE — Katyusha (@Indian10000000) April 27, 2022

FYI, There is no national language in India. @KicchaSudeep was absolutely right. Hindi is another official language of our country and we have all rights to release our films in any language — Rajashekar|ರಾಜಶೇಖರ್ (@NaanuRaj) April 27, 2022

Not Sorry Mr. Devgan. We in south India will not accept Hindi as our National language at any point of time. Hindi is only an alternate to English as official language. Its the non Hindi states that generate more revenue & GST to the nation and not Hindi states. MH, Guj, Kar & TN — vincy (@vinci71) April 27, 2022

Doesn’t make sense, even English movies release in Hindi language in india.

There is no National language in india, that’s the beauty of our nation, celebrating the diversity without imposing thoughts on others.

Don’t do petty politics bro. — Syed (@aamirsspk) April 27, 2022

Who are you to say @KicchaSudeep that he should not release his movies by dubbing in Hindi? Hindi is not our National language, Hindi is just an official language of India like Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, etc. Modlu bhaase & desha prema iro nivu Vimal Kesari adv maadod bidi. — Vinodkumar KM (@VinodkumarKM111) April 27, 2022

The entire episode began when Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep shared his views on the success of ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ during his upcoming film’s promotional event. He said, “You said that a pan India film was made in Kannada. I’d like to make a small correction. Hindi is no more a national language. They (Bollywood) are doing pan-India films today.”

While Sudeep’s comment sparked an intense conversation online, Devgn’s tweet has carried the argument to the next level. Meanwhile, Devgn is all set to don the director’s hat once again with his upcoming movie ‘Runway 34’ which is slated to release later this week (April 29, 2022).

