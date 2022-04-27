Ajay Devgn-Kiccha Sudeep Hindi National Language Controversy: “Hindi Was, Is And Will Always…”

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn recently took to social media to slam Kannada superstar Kiccha Sudeep for his recently-made ‘national language’ remark. While the latter shared his opinion during an event while praising Kannada actor Yash starrer ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ for its phenomenal response at the box office, Sudeep’s remark instantly sparked a heated debate online.

Sudeep, who attended his upcoming movie R: Deadliest Gangster Ever’s promotional event, talked about the raging success of ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ which is hailed as one of the most successful pan-India release of 2022. “You said that a pan India film was made in Kannada. I’d like to make a small correction. Hindi is no more a national language. They (Bollywood) are doing pan-India films today. They are struggling (to find success) by dubbing in Telugu and Tamil, but it’s not happening.”

Kannada Actor @KicchaSudeep said ,”correct it,Hindi is no more the National Language, its no more a National language”!

In a film launch & a huge applause from the crowd & the media. Hope the efforts of Kannada activists are reaching the intended places.👏👏#stophindilmposition pic.twitter.com/qpj06HJseG — ರವಿ-Ravi ಆಲದಮರ (@AaladaMara) April 23, 2022

Joining the ongoing conversation, Ajay tweeted, “My brother, according to you if Hindi is not our national language then why do you release your mother tongue movies by dubbing them in Hindi? Hindi was, is and always will be our mother tongue and national language,” while responding to Sudeep’s comment.

.@KicchaSudeep मेरे भाई,

आपके अनुसार अगर हिंदी हमारी राष्ट्रीय भाषा नहीं है तो आप अपनी मातृभाषा की फ़िल्मों को हिंदी में डब करके क्यूँ रिलीज़ करते हैं?

हिंदी हमारी मातृभाषा और राष्ट्रीय भाषा थी, है और हमेशा रहेगी।

जन गण मन । — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) April 27, 2022

While Ajay’s tweet has garnered more attention, the debate regarding Hindi being termed as a ‘national language’ has gained momentum on the internet. But according to us, the debate is futile as India has no national language as per the Constitution of India. While the makers of the Constitution had trouble selecting one national language, they decided to make Hindi India’s official language, according to article 343 of the Constitution of India.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Ajay has been busy with the promotions of his upcoming project ‘Runway 34’ which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Rakul Preet Singh, and others in pivotal roles. The 53-year-old actor has many more interesting projects in the pipeline.

SEE ALSO: Ajay Devgn Backs Akshay Kumar’s Decision To Promote A Pan Masala Brand; Calls It A ‘Personal Choice’

Cover Image: Bhavya Poonia/Mashable India

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : Ajay Devgn-Kiccha Sudeep Hindi National Language Controversy: "Hindi Was, Is And Will Always..."