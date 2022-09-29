Ajay Devgn Drops ‘Drishyam’ Recall Teaser Ahead Of Sequel Release; The Internet Says ‘Some Remakes Are Worthy’

One of the biggest films of 2015, Ajay Devgn and Tabu starrer Drishyam raised the bar of mystery thrillers in Bollywood. The Nishikant Kamat directorial film was a Hindi remake of the Malayalam blockbuster of the same name starring Mohanlal. The Hindi remake also featured Rajat Kapoor, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta and more.

The sequel will also feature the same star cast. Drishyam 2 will start off where the first part ended but with a twist that has the potential of changing the entire course of the story. Ahead of the sequel release, the makers decided to drop a recall teaser to refresh the audience’s memories of the events of part one.

The teaser showed Ishita Dutta and Shriya Saran killing Tabu’s, who is a former inspector general of police, son. Shriya’s youngest daughter witnesses the crime while Ajay Devgn hides the body. With the entire family involved in the crime of a young boy, Devgn cooks up a mastermind plan that ends up fooling the entire police department by manipulating the investigation.

The recall teaser of Drishyam also showed the crucial twist of part 2. Ajay Devgn’s Vijay Salgaonkar says in the clip, ”My name is Vijay Salgaonkar and this is my confession.”

Drishyam was a fantastic movie; I recall watching it during my hostel days, my roommate showed it to me; Memories refreshed and I look forward to watching this one for sure 😊#Drishyam2 https://t.co/z1YhEQ3C6m — Nishant (@NishantTweets30) September 29, 2022

Bahot saare suspense hai 2nd part mein – when you think you guess one suspense the film opens another 🔥 Next level film hai #Drishyam2 ( Malayalam Version ) .. now let’s see how hindi version will be #AjayDevgn https://t.co/2sXLrmGzyG — Bhushan Khiladi (@Bhushanadhau1) September 29, 2022

The reaction to the recall teaser has been over the roof on social media as fans eagerly anticipate the murder-thriller. One fan wrote, ”I love how they are recalling everything to remind us about the incident just like they reminded the people inside the Drishyam Universe.” while another wrote, ”Very few South Movies adaptations have left mark on Bollywood. This franchise is one of them” Check out the reactions below.

Good luck always be with you sir @ajaydevgn and team #drishyam2 😍 😍 😍 😍 😍 — 🖤KajolloveloveAjay❤️ (@kajollovelove) September 29, 2022

