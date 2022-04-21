Ajay Devgn Backs Akshay Kumar's Decision To Promote A Pan Masala Brand; Calls It A 'Personal Choice'

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, who enjoys a huge fan following on social media, ended up on the receiving end when he signed up for a pan masala brand. While the brand already has A-listers like Ajay Devgn and Shah Rukh Khan onboard, the trio’s recently released ad promoting the pan masala brand together left many fans upset. And after receiving heavy backlash for days, Akshay recently published a statement announcing his separation from the brand.

While fans appreciated Akshay’s decision and extended their support, Ajay Devgn in a recent interaction with New18, backed his ‘Sooryavanshi’ co-star’s decision to promote a brand of his choice. Reacting to Akshay’s decision to step down as the brand ambassador and the heavy backlash their ad received in the last few days, Ajay stated that an actor has his own ‘personal choice’ to endorse a brand as ‘everyone is mature to take decisions for themselves’. Furthermore, he added, “What I feel is more than advertisements, if certain things are so wrong, then they should not be sold.”

Earlier in the day, Akshay took to social media and posted an apology for endorsing a pan masala brand. He wrote, “I am sorry. I would like to apologise to you, all my fans and well-wishers. Your reaction over the past few days has deeply affected me.”

He continued, “While I have not and will not endorse tobacco, I respect the outpouring of your feelings in light of my association with Vimal Elaichi. With all humility, I step back. I have decided to contribute the entire endorsement fee towards a worthy cause. In return I shall forever continue to ask for your love and wishes.”

While Ajay has been busy with the promotions of his upcoming project ‘Runway 34, Akshay has been busy with his long list of interesting projects like ‘Selfiee’, ‘Prithviraj’, ‘Raksha Bandhan’, ‘Gorkha’, ‘Mission Cinderella’ and ‘OMG 2’ lined up in his kitty.

Cover Image: Bhavya Poonia/Mashable India

Source Link : Ajay Devgn Backs Akshay Kumar's Decision To Promote A Pan Masala Brand; Calls It A 'Personal Choice'