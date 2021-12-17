AJ Odudu injury forces her to pull out of tomorrow night’s Strictly final

AJ Odudu has been forced to pull out of the Strictly Come Dancing final.

The news comes days after it was revealed the contestant couldn’t walk without crutches due to an injury sustained during training.

“I’m deeply upset that I am unable to perform in the final due to a torn ligament in my right ankle,” TV presenter Odudu said in a statement.

“Learning to dance over the last 13 weeks has been an incredible honour and to do it alongside someone as special, patient and devoted as Kai is something I’ll treasure forever,” she added, referencing her professional partner, Kai Widdrington.

“Thank you to the Strictly family for the experience, the medical team for trying to get me back on my feet and mostly, to everyone at home for watching and supporting. You’ve made this experience one to remember.

Odudu called participating in the series as “a lifelong dream,” adding: “I’m glad it came true.”

EastEnders star Rose Ayling-Ellis and former Great British Bake Off winner will now compete for the Glitterball trophy.

Odudu wished the pair “good luck”, and said she would be “cheering” them on.

More to follow

