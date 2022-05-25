Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Modelling Invoice From 1992 Goes Viral; Here's How Much She Earned

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport returning from the Cannes Films Festival, has been trending on the internet since Wednesday morning as an invoice from her modelling days has gone viral on social media. While fans are busy figuring out her annual income after seeing her earnings in the 1992 modelling invoice, the post continues to gain more momentum on social media.

The ‘Guru’ actress, who won the Miss World title in 1994, was already earning Rs 1500 in her initial modelling days as per the 1992 invoice that has gone viral on the internet. Check out the viral modelling invoice here:

Amid all the chaos, a Twitter user joined the conversation by sharing a few clicks from the concerned photoshoot featuring Aishwarya. And to everyone’s surprise, the ‘Devdas’ actress was sharing the frame with the likes of Sonali Bendre, Tejaswini Kolhapure and others. Here are a few clicks from the throwback photoshoot:

Hello, Today I am celebrating the 30th Anniversay of the Fashion Catalogue published by me. Aishwarya Rai, Sonali Bendre, Niki Aneja, Tejaswini Kolhapure were few of the models posed for this Catalogue. (Collage 2) pic.twitter.com/ucRkCLVASj — SGBSR Maharashtra (@Vimalnupadhyaya) May 23, 2022

Meanwhile, Aishwarya, who recently impressed everyone with her jaw-dropping fashion choices at the prestigious Cannes Red Carpet, ended up becoming the talk of the town when a Cannes restaurant welcomed the actress and her husband on a dinner date but ended up mentioning only Aishwarya in their social post. Read more about it here.

Last seen in Atul Manjrekar’s ‘Fanney Khan’ alongside Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, Aishwarya is all set to return on the silver screen with Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus project ‘Ponniyin Selvan’. The much-awaited project is reported to release in theatres on September 30, 2022.

Cover Image: Instagram

