Aishwarya Rai Bachchan On Bollywood Vs South Indian Film Industry Debate: ‘Great Time To Move Away..’

The South vs North debate was in rage all over the internet few days ago and several celebs jumped on the wagon and took sides. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has now weighed in on the entire Bollywood vs South Indian film industry and said that it is a great time to break away from the conventional boundaries of cinema. Bachchan made her cinema debut through Mani Ratnam’s Tamil film Iruvar and has also worked in several Bollywood projects.

While promoting her recent movie Ponniyin Selvan: I, Aishwarya Rai Bachcha was asked her opinion about South vs North debate and said, “I think it’s a great time right now, where all these barriers (of North and South) have gone down. People know our cinema nationally. In fact, they are wanting to see the cinema from every part.”

She added, “Everybody can view cinema for what it is, across India. So I think we need to kind of break away from this conventional way of thinking and help our viewers, our audiences, and our readers also to not slide into that typical way of viewing.”

Meanwhile, Aishwarya plays the role of Queen Nandini in Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan 1. The movie also stars Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Sobhita Dhulipala and Karthi. The movie will be releasing in cinemas on September 30.

