Airport worker fired after brawl with former NFL player Brendan Langley

A United Airlines worker who got in a fistfight with a former NFL player has been fired, the airline has confirmed.

On Monday, a viral video captured a vicious brawl between the employee and an irate customer, who later turned out to be former Denver Broncos cornerback Brendan Langley, at an airport in New Jersey. The video did not show who started the fight, but United later said the worker had been terminated.

“United Airlines does not tolerate violence of any kind at our airports or on board our planes and we are working with local authorities to further investigate this matter,” United Ground Express, a subsidiary of United, said in a statement.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow

