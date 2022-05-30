Airport news – live: More easyJet flights cancelled as Dublin queues continue

British holidaymakers hoping to jet off this week face continuing travel disruption across the UK.

After preemptively axing 240 flights over the weekend, easyJet cancelled two more services at the last minute from Gatwick this morning.

The budget carrier’s grounding of the dawn flights to Seville and Rome was announced only an hour before they were due to depart.

Meanwhile, passengers arriving at Dublin airport in the early hours of this morning continued to report long queues for security following a weekend which saw lines stretch outside the terminal, with passengers warned by the airport they could miss flights as a result.

Outside of the UK, travellers at Amsterdam’s Schiphol airport also reported similarly chaotic scenes. Britons waited for two hours outside the terminal amid half term holiday chaos, with flights jetting off without passengers who were stuck in queues.

Elsewhere, other carriers are suffering long delays. At Bristol and Manchester airports, many Tui and Jet2 passengers are departing two or three hours behind schedule.

British Airways continues to scrap more than 100 flights a day, though these are pre-planned cancellations, with affected passengers warned ahead of time.

