Airport chaos – live: Latest flight cancellations as easyJet and British Airways axe more than 80 UK services

Tuesday has brought more flight cancellations from Britain’s two biggest airlines, with easyJet and British Airways axing more than 80 scheduled services between them.

Their main bases, London Heathrow and London Gatwick, are worst affected.

British Airways has cancelled 50 domestic and European flights to and from Heathrow so far on Tuesday. Destinations in Germany and Italy are worst affected.

Meanwhile easyJet has cancelled at least 32 flights so far on Tuesday from its biggest base, Gatwick. They include key holiday destinations in the Italian and Spanish islands, plus services to each of the three Milan airports.

Both airlines have blamed a shortage of staff due to Covid-related absences.

Elsewhere, UK airports continue to struggle under the weight of increased passenger numbers, also citing staffing issues as demand ramps up.

Both Manchester and Leeds airports have told travellers to arrive three hours before their scheduled departure times to ensure they don’t get stuck in lengthy security queues and miss their flights.

Show latest update 1649752363 Good morning, and welcome to The Independent’s travel liveblog. We’ll be keeping you updated with all the latest news throughout the day. Helen Coffey 12 April 2022 09:32 1649697037 US airline JetBlue trims summer schedule to avoid more cancellations The US airline JetBlue is cutting back its summer flights schedule to avoid having to make more last-minute cancellations later in the year, saying the industry is still in “recovery mode”. “We’ve already reduced May capacity 8-10 per cent and you can expect to see a similar size capacity pull for the remainder of the summer,” sad COO and president Joanna Geraghty, said in an email to staff on Saturday, which was seen by CNBC. JetBlue had cancelled hundreds of flights over the past week as the airlines worldwide struggle to scale up to meet the demand for travel following staff cuts during the pandemic. “Despite these challenges and, based on your feedback that the schedule is wound too tight, we know the best plan is to reduce capacity now,” Geraghty wrote to employees. “I think everyone recognizes that the industry still remains very much in recovery mode, so we believe this proactive step is the right decision.” Lucy Thackray 11 April 2022 18:10 1649695051 Man arrives 13 hours early for flight at Manchester Airport A man has arrived 13 hours early for his flight from Manchester Airport, in a bid to avoid the queue “madness”, according to the Manchester Evening News. Tim Samunyai from Coventry reportedly arrived at 5.30am for his 6.55pm flight from Manchester to Zimbabwe, after “panicking” when reading headlines about the airport’s disorganised and slow queues over the past fortnight. “I was thinking if I come here nice and early then I won’t have to deal with all that madness over there,” Mr Samunyai told the MEN. “I don’t know if I was panicking because of the news just highlighting the negativity or whatever. “But there was no differentiation in the reporting, you saw queues for check-ins at TUI, EasyJet or Jet2 and it was choc-a-bloc. “My problem was not realising that, its a panic if you’re going to Corfu, Greece or Tenerife because everybody wants to go there, and it’s half term. “But if you’re going to Africa, then there’s no issue.” Lucy Thackray 11 April 2022 17:37 1649693569 ‘Images shared online without context can be misleading’ says Dublin Airport Dublin Airport’s social media team is replying to customers worried about the recent long queues to reassure them that any queues they see are moving quickly, saying “Images shared online without context can be misleading”. After one mother expressed on Twitter that she was nervous about flying from Dublin with her kids – sharing a friend’s photo of queues snaking outside the terminal – Dublin Airport’s official social media responded: “Images shared online without context can be misleading, but be assured that the queuing system deployed over the weekend was carefully managed, allowed queues to move quickly and allowed passengers to make their flights.” The social media staffer also urged the woman to “please reach out to a member of our staff taskforce in the terminal (you can’t miss them, they wear pink hi-viz) who will be happy to help you and the family with anything you might need.” At the weekend customers were reporting that queues remained long, but were moving quickly, with passenger Keith Bunyan tweeting, “Super organisation by the the staff this morning!” Lucy Thackray 11 April 2022 17:12 1649691318 Airlines ‘failing to inform customers of their rights’ says travel expert The editor of Which? Travel has spoken out about the present run of flight cancellations, warning that too often airlines are not being transparent about a customer’s rights when their flight is cancelled. “Woefully understaffed airlines have booked far more flights than they can operate this Easter, with passengers of British Airways and EasyJet seeming to be the worst affected,” said Rory Boland in a statement. “In the event of cancellations at short notice, airlines must uphold affected passengers’ legal rights to at least £220 in compensation and a refund or rerouting options, and provide refreshments and accommodation as required. “We’ve seen numerous examples of carriers failing to inform their customers of these rights, which highlights why the Civil Aviation Authority must be given stronger powers to act when airlines consistently break the rules.” Read Simon Calder’s breakdown of your rights when your flight is cancelled here: Lucy Thackray 11 April 2022 16:35 1649688717 US airport reclaims title as world’s busiest Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport has once again been named the world’s busiest airport, two years after slipping to second place on the list. The Georgia hub had held the title for 22 years before it was knocked off the top spot in 2020 by Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport. The annual list is measured by passenger volume and compiled by the Airports Council International (ACI). Read the full story: Lucy Thackray 11 April 2022 15:51 1649686295 Czech Republic drops Covid entry restrictions The Czech Republic has dropped all Covid-19 measures for international arrivals, regardless of vaccination status. As of 9 April, travellers to Prague and the rest of the nation no longer need to produce proof of vaccination or pre-departure testing, nor fill in arrival forms. The post-arrival test for unvaccinated visitors has also been annulled. It joins a pack of 15 restriction-free destinations in Europe that have dropped any remaining Covid-related entry rules. The group includes Sweden and Latvia, which also dropped their testing and quarantine requirements this month, as well as Iceland and Denmark. Read the full list of low-maintenance, short-haul travel destinations here: Lucy Thackray 11 April 2022 15:11 1649683460 Heathrow Airport ranked most stressful airport in Europe As many European airports struggling with increased delays due to staffing shortages in recent weeks, new data analysis suggests Heathrow could be the continent’s most stressful aviation hub. Legacy Communications analysed Europe’s busiest airports, using more than 10,000 passenger reviews, 2,500 tweets and hours of flight data to gauge which airports are likely to cause the biggest headache. Heathrow was in at number two, followed by Dublin Airport. Manchester airport, which just saw its managing director step down over staffing issues, came in third place. Helen Coffey 11 April 2022 14:24 1649678069 Hundreds of US flights cancelled over the weekend Hundreds more flights were cancelled across the US over the weekend amid severe weather in Florida. JetBlue and Spirit were among the airlines worst hit by the disruptions. The two carriers’ cancellations totalled more than 300 on Saturday and 254 on Sunday. Meanwhile, JetBlue president Joanna Geraghty sent a memo to staff apologising for the operational problems. Read the full story: Helen Coffey 11 April 2022 12:54 1649676886 Your urgent international travel questions answered by Simon Calder The Independent’s illustrious travel correspondent, Simon Calder, has been hard at work answering another batch readers’ most pressing travel questions amid widescale disruption at UK airports this Easter. See his full Q&A session for the latest on whether you’re due compensation if your flight is cancelled; how to handle a missing baggage claim; and how long savvy passengers should arrive before their flight: Helen Coffey 11 April 2022 12:34

