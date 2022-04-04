Airport chaos – live: Hundreds of flights cancelled due to staff shortages ahead of Easter holidays

The UK’s airports have been mired in chaos after staff shortages led to hundreds of cancelled flights and hours-long delays over the weekend.

EasyJet was one of the worst hit airlines, forced to axe 222 flights due to staff shortages.

An easyJet spokesperson said: “As a result of the current high rates of Covid infections across Europe, like all businesses easyJet is experiencing higher than usual levels of employee sickness.”

Elsewhere, passengers at both Heathrow and Manchester airports were met with long queues and delays as they arrived to jet off for the Easter holidays.

The former attributed congestion to Covid checks required by destinations and “high passenger volumes”. Travellers also reported long wait times at passport e-gates, with the Home Office confirming there had been a “technical issue” but claiming the problem had not caused queues to exceed the “standard length” at Heathrow.

Manchester airport put delays down to staff shortages and “recruitment challenges”, alongside a renewed surge in demand for travel as coronavirus restrictions lift.

A spokesman for Manchester Airport said passengers were being advised that “security queues may be longer than usual” and urged to arrive early for their flight.

Meanwhile, more than 3,000 flights were cancelled in the US this weekend, with airlines citing weather in Florida and other issues as the cause.

Follow all the latest updates below.

Show latest update 1649056426 EasyJet cancels more than 200 flights over the weekend EasyJet has cancelled more than 200 flights over the weekend, leaving some passengers stranded amid travel chaos at some of Britain’s biggest airports. The airline has blamed the disruption on staff shortages caused by Covid, with at least 222 trips axed since Friday. It said it had made efforts to offset staff shortages by “rostering” additional standby crew on the weekend but was forced to make “additional cancellations for today (Sunday) and tomorrow”. Read the full story: 4 April 2022 08:13 1649056240 Good morning, and welcome to The Independent’s travel liveblog. We’ll be keeping you updated with all the latest news from the UK’s airports throughout the day. Helen Coffey 4 April 2022 08:10

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Airport chaos – live: Hundreds of flights cancelled due to staff shortages ahead of Easter holidays