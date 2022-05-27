Airport chaos – live: easyJet cancels more flights, while Gatwick sees three-hour queues for check-in

The chaos continues today at various airports as the aviation industry buckles under the strain of increased demand.

Following a systems failure yesterday, which saw at least 200 of its flights grounded, easyJet has this morning cancelled another 20 or so services from Gatwick, Bristol, Newcastle and Edinburgh at a few hours’ notice.

The cancellations are likely to affect around 3,000 passengers.

Meanwhile, travellers at Gatwick airport have reported queues of more than three hours to check-in.

“@British_Airways at @Gatwick_Airport what are you playing at. First and last time I’ll be flying from there. Three hours waiting for check in and I’m still waiting,” tweeted one irate passenger, alongside a picture of a long queue with no visible end in sight.

Outside the UK, KLM has suspended all sales of Amsterdam flights this weekend amid staff shortages at Schiphol Airport, while Delta says it will cancel about 100 flights a day in July and August to prevent major summer travel disruptions.

Show latest update 1653589800 Holidays cancelled by flight chaos Devan Lonsdale, 24, from Durham, was due to travel with eight friends from Manchester Airport for a holiday that had already been cancelled due to Covid. But they have been forced to remain in the UK and cancel their break due to today’s easyJet IT failure. “We left Newcastle at 6am and got to the airport for 10am as our flight was 1.20pm,” he told said. “We were called to the gate at 12.35pm and the gate was due to close at 12.50pm but at 1pm it hadn’t budged. “People started walking off one by one to be told that the flight was cancelled and no replacement, so we were stuck in Manchester. “We’ve had to pay for hotel etc in Manchester and are now going to go back home tomorrow – (we) have looked for alternate flights to Prague and other locations for a reasonable price so we could make use of our days off work we have used, but found nothing but flights £500+ with multiple stops. “Only time will tell what easyJet will say and how much money we will get but we will no doubt lose money overall and a four-day holiday.” Chris Baynes 26 May 2022 19:30 1653586243 What are your rights? Tens of thousands of easyJet passengers have had their flights cancelled because of a failure of the airline’s IT systems. Fortunately, consumer law is firmly on passengers’ side in situations such as this. Simon Calder explains all here: Chris Baynes 26 May 2022 18:30 1653581269 ‘IT systems issues have now been rectified’: easyJet issues statement on cancellations easyJet has issued a statement on this afternoon’s cancellations, saying that flights “may still be subject to some disruption in the coming hours” and confirming that customers can claim for appropriate compensation. An easyJet spokesperson said: “easyJet can confirm that the earlier IT systems issues have now been rectified. “Unfortunately, they resulted in some cancellations earlier today and while we expect to operate most of our remaining flying programme, some may still be subject to some disruption in the coming hours. “We advise customers due to travel with us to continue to check Flight Tracker for the status of their flight before making their way to the airport. “We apologise for the inconvenience caused and customers can apply for compensation in line with regulations.” Lucy Thackray 26 May 2022 17:07 1653580731 ‘We made it from Inverness to Gatwick this afternoon’ Amid today’s cancellations and delays, one easyJet passenger has celebrated arriving at the airline’s biggest base, London Gatwick, early – 15 minutes ahead of schedule, to be exact. The traveller was on a flight from Inverness. Their aircraft had departed from Gatwick minutes before the IT systems failure grounded operations. The plane turned around at Inverness as normal. It left a few minutes late, but made up time – and, with far fewer easyJet flights around at normally congested Gatwick, arrived ahead of schedule. Simon Calder 26 May 2022 16:58 1653579783 easyJet posts flight status link for customers Nearly an hour and a half after the initial “IT systems issue”, easyJet has issued a Twitter statement apologising to customers. “We apologise to all customers whose flights have been affected by IT system issues. You can check your flight status here,” the airline wrote in a social media post. The post links to its flight tracker page, where you can search by flight number or departure and arrival point. A tranche of Thursday evening flights from Gatwick and Manchester have now been cancelled, including tonight’s Gatwick-Hurghada flight and Manchester’s Milan Malpensa flight. Lucy Thackray 26 May 2022 16:43 1653579529 More flights cancelled into Thursday night Another tranche of easyJet flights has been cancelled into Thursday evening. From Gatwick Airport, easyJet’s biggest base, departures to Hurghada in Egypt, Copenhagen, Paris CDG, Geneva, Munich and Malaga have now been axed. At Manchester, key holiday flights to Faro in Portugal and Milan Malpensa in Italy have been added to the original dozen cancellations. For each outbound flight that is cancelled, upwards of 150 passengers are likely to be waiting at the other end of the route to fly home. The Independent is listing the known cancellations here: Simon Calder 26 May 2022 16:38 1653579292 ‘No explanation given and zero help from ground crew’: Passenger fury as holidaymakers stranded abroad easyJet customers are taking to social media to complain about being stranded abroad due to the airline’s IT complications this afternoon. “Thanks @easyJet for cancelling our flight from Prague to Manchester 2 hours before ! We have had to pay for a hotel tonight, another flight tomorrow and all our expenses. No explanation given and zero help from ground crew,” wrote David Keogh. “Top work @easyJet leaving 200 plus people stranded until Monday in Pisa due to a cancelled flight,” wrote Twitter user Phil. Ceitidh wrote: “Hi there, my sister is currently stranded at Palma airport with two four-year-old children and unable to get back to Glasgow after her flight was cancelled. Could you please advise on what she should do in order to get home?” Many messages touched on the lack of communication from the airline. Suzanne Seyghal wrote: “Dear @easyJet, have you tried switching it off and an again? You’re welcome. Yours, one of thousands of disgruntled passengers with ruined holiday plans… (PS: if you ever need some comms advice let me know – info was definitely lacking today…)” Lucy Thackray 26 May 2022 16:34 1653578719 Could my easyJet seat be given to someone whose flight was cancelled today? In today’s Ask Me Anything event, The Independent’s Simon Calder has received a question about how today’s easyJet cancellations could impact flights with the airline later in the week. One reader asks: “We’re due to fly with easyJet on Sunday. Is there a possibility that those who have had their flights cancelled today could be given our seats? Our flight is fully booked.” Simon answers: “A really good question. The answer is no. Once someone’s flight is cancelled, they go right to the back of the queue for subsequent departures. “However, as the article here explains, easyJet must do whatever it takes to get them to their destination on the original day of travel or as soon as possible thereafter, including buying tickets on rival airlines.” The Ask Me Anything event is ongoing until 5pm – join the conversation in the comments box here: Lucy Thackray 26 May 2022 16:25 1653578051 ‘Extraordinary circumstances’ message ‘sent in error’, says easyJet An easyJet representative has said that a message claiming Thursday afternoon’s cancellations were caused by “extraordinary circumstances” – thus invalidating any compensation claims by passengers affected – was “sent in error”. The spokesperson said: “The IT systems issue is now rectified. Unfortunately the ‘extraordinary’ was sent in error. “We consider the cancellations related to the IT systems issues to be non-extraordinary. We will be reissuing customer comms to those who have received the incorrect information.” Lucy Thackray 26 May 2022 16:14 1653577175 Simon Calder to answer your travel questions: 4pm today Caught up in the easyJet chaos today? Flight cancelled earlier this week? Concerned about this summer’s projected general travel chaos? Our travel expert Simon Calder is just sitting down to answer your questions – go to the link below and comment at the bottom of the page to ask yours. You may have to register in order to submit your question in the comments box. Join the conversation here: Lucy Thackray 26 May 2022 15:59

