Another day of disrupted travel plans is unfolding as airlines announce more cancellations of flights leaving from UK airports.

British Airways cancellations have risen by 20 to 74 today, while easyJet has reduced by six to 52.

Spanish holidays are also in jeopardy after Spanish authorities yesterday appeared to reopen to unvaccinated travellers – with a test result – with immediate effect, only to make a U-turn on the rule last night.

On Wednesday the tourist board said Spain had opened up to all UK travellers with immediate effect, saying unjabbed visitors would be able to enter with a negative pre-departure test.

In fact, the tourist board confirmed later, only vaccinated people aged 18 and over are permitted to enter the country. As before, 12-17s can show proof of a negative PCR test to visit.

Pedro Medina, deputy director of the Spanish tourist office in the UK said: “We apologise unreservedly for the miscommunication earlier today which was due to a misunderstanding of the new entry requirements.”

Follow the latest updates below.

Show latest update 1649314130 Good morning Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s liveblog, where we’ll be posting all the latest news and updates. Lucy Thackray 7 April 2022 07:48

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Airport chaos – live: Easter breaks disrupted with yet more UK flights cancelled