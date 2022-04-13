Airport chaos – live: Dozens more flights cancelled ahead of Easter weekend

Wednesday has brought more flight cancellations at the UK’s airports as staff shortages continue to impact on travellers’ plans.

One airport recruitment expert said staffing issues could affect the aviation industry for the next year.

Kully Sandhu, the managing director of Aviation Recruitment Network Limited, told BBC Radio 4’s Today Programme: “My personal opinion, it is going to take at least the next 12 months for the industry vacancy-wise to settle down.”

Meanwhile, easyJet and British Airways continue to cancel flights, having axed more than 70 scheduled services between them today.

Their main bases, London Heathrow and London Gatwick, are worst affected. Both airlines have blamed a shortage of staff due to Covid-related absences.

The UK’s ports are also being hit by issues this weekend, after it emerged that another P&O Ferries vessel was being detained by regulators. It is looking increasingly unlikely that the company will be able to resume Dover-Calais sailings this Easter weekend.

Show latest update 1649832800 Good morning, and welcome to The Independent’s travel liveblog. We’ll be keeping you updated with all the latest news throughout the day. Helen Coffey 13 April 2022 07:53 1649782224 Man arrives 13 hours early for flight after panicking over airport queues A man arrived at Manchester Airport 13 hours early for his flight after panicking that he might miss it due to the long security queues seen during the Easter holidays. Tim Samunyai, 56, from Coventry, got to the airport for 5.40am on Sunday 10 April for his flight to to Zimbabwe – despite the scheduled departure time of 6.55pm. The father of two admitted that “13 hours is a bit much, fair enough, but I’d rather be early”. Read the full story: Helen Coffey 12 April 2022 17:50 1649778768 Government accused of being ‘missing in action’ while ‘Brits are facing travel chaos’ Labour’s shadow transport secretary Louise Haigh accused the Government of being “missing in action” while “Brits are facing travel chaos”. She said: “They were warned about staffing shortages, and yet the Tories have comprehensively failed to take action to tackle the security backlog hampering recruitment. “They need to get a grip, do their jobs, and act to ease the disruption by prioritising the huge backlogs in security checks so airport staff can safely begin work.” Reporting by agencies 12 April 2022 16:52 1649777563 ‘Orient Express’ experience ends with a bus from Calais to Lille and Eurostar train For many travellers paying £3,785 for an overnight train journey from Venice to London, the final leg is a grand finale. They arrive at Calais aboard the Venice-Simplon-Orient Express. The antique carriages, up to 100 years old, are not allowed to go through the Channel Tunnel for safety reasons. Instead the passengers are taken by coach onto a shuttle through the tunnel to Folkestone, where they board another luxury train – the Belmond British Pullman – for the journey to London. But between April and June, travellers who book the luxury trip offered by Belmond will have a very different experience. The train will arrive at Calais Ville as normal, with passengers decanted to a bus. But instead of travelling on Eurotunnel for the 35-minute trip to Folkestone, they will spend 90 minutes driving directly away from the UK on the A16 and A25 motorways to Lille, close to the Belgian border. Here the travellers will enter the draughty concrete station housing the Eurostar platforms, go through a security check and wait for a train from Brussels to London. Read the full story: Simon Calder 12 April 2022 16:32 1649776399 Airport chaos could remain for another year amid staff shortage, experts warn The chaos witnessed at the UK’s airports over the last few weeks could last for another year, experts have warned. Hiring and training of airport staff takes time, particularly for posts with Border Force, which are recruited separately by the Home Office. One airport recruitmenter has warned that the staffing issues currently causing havoc may take a year to get resolved. Kully Sandhu, the managing director of Aviation Recruitment Network Limited, which recruits for Heathrow, Gatwick and Manchester airports, told BBC Radio 4’s Today Programme: “My personal opinion, it is going to take at least the next 12 months for the industry vacancy-wise to settle down.” Read the full story: Helen Coffey 12 April 2022 16:13 1649774004 Lessons must be learnt from Easter travel chaos, says Which? Looking ahead to the summer, there is no excuse for a repeat of this Easter’s travel “shambles”, according to Which?. The consumer champion’s travel editor, Rory Boland, said: “Lessons should be learnt from the travel shambles this Easter. With many in the industry predicting a busy summer, the government must work with airlines and airports to ensure they have the resources and capacity to handle increased passenger numbers, as there can be no excuse for a repeat of these failings. “Airlines wouldn’t be ignoring the law and their passengers’ rights if the aviation regulator had some teeth. The Department for Transport can support consumers by equipping the Civil Aviation Authority with direct fining powers. It should also drop its plans to change compensation rules for UK flights which are an important deterrent against passengers being treated unfairly.” Helen Coffey 12 April 2022 15:33 1649771459 101-year-old known as ‘Hurricane Hazel’ signs up to run Toronto Airport An energetic 101-year-old former mayor has just signed up to another three years running Canada’s biggest airport. Hazel McCallion – known as “Hurricane Hazel” – retired at 93 from her role as the mayor of Canadian city Missisauga, after 36 years in office. Now she has renewed her contract as director of the Greater Toronto Airport Authority (GTAA), as well as staying on as special advisor to the University of Toronto Missisauga. The GTAA runs Toronto Pearson Airport, Canada’s largest aviation hub which typically sees around 50 million passengers a year. Read the full story: Lucy Thackray 12 April 2022 14:50 1649770080 Nearly three quarters of Brits holiday in same place every year, study suggests Just under three quarters of Britons holiday in the same place year after year, new research suggests. Norwegian Cruise Line’s survey of 2,000 British holidaymakers showed that 73 per cent have returned to the same hotel abroad several times, averaging four return visits. More than a quarter said they liked seeing familiar faces on holiday, while 30 per cent said they enjoyed not having to plan very far ahead. Some 58 per cent of respondents said they have not been abroad since the beginning of the pandemic. Read the full story: Lucy Thackray 12 April 2022 14:28 1649766420 EasyJet CEO says flight cancellations exacerbated by DfT delays Delays in processing security checks for new airline crew are increasing the number of flights being cancelled, according to the boss of easyJet. Chief executive Johan Lundgren said the airline is waiting for the Department for Transport (DfT) to give permission for around 100 new members of staff to start work. EasyJet has cancelled hundreds of flights in recent days, mainly on routes serving Gatwick Airport in West Sussex. Mr Lundgren explained this is primarily due to high levels of coronavirus-related staff absences but also blamed the time it is taking for the Government to vet new recruits. He said: “There’s this delay of the clearance from the DfT for people to get their IDs. “There’s a backlog there and we’re waiting currently for about 100 cabin crew to get their IDs. “There’s a three-week delay on that. That has had an impact. If that would have been on time, we would have seen less cancellations.” This demonstrates that the rise in coronavirus infections has “impacted basically the whole of the UK”, Mr Lundgren said. He went on: “I understand the DfT and the ministers are doing what they can to accelerate and speed this up – which we find very constructive – but it definitely has had an impact.” Reporting by agencies 12 April 2022 13:27 1649764519 Travel in 2022: What does the rest of the year have in store? Restrictions may have eased, but holidaymakers have faced travel chaos over the Easter break with flights cancelled and long airport queues due to Covid staff shortages. As we look forward to potential travel from the UK beyond Easter, The Independent’s resident experts will be on hand to help paint a picture of what holidays might look like for the rest of the year and beyond. Will the travel chaos continue? Will the fuel crisis push up prices? How will Covid continue to affect how and where we go on holiday? Join travel correspondent Simon Calder and travel editor Helen Coffey as they do their best to answer your burning questions and discuss how to get the most out of your holidays in 2022. Both experts will be on hand to help at The Independent’s free virtual event held on Zoom on Wednesday 20 April at 6.30pm: 12 April 2022 12:55

