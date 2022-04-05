Airbnb translation error makes Russians think they are banned from using the app

Airbnb has not blocked all Russian and Belarusian guests from using its platform following Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, despite complaints from Russian users.

“Airbnb has suspended activities in Russia and Belarus. This means that bookings of accommodation and Experiences in Russia and Belarus have been discontinued, and guests from these countries will no longer be able to book anywhere”, the company wrote in a blog post on its Russian website.

“Ad calendars in Russia and Belarus are blocked. Reception of new guests is no longer possible”, it continued. “Users from all countries will not be able to book accommodation or experiences in Russia and Belarus. Guests from Russia and Belarus can no longer make reservations on Airbnb.”

However, this was a mistranslation.

“We announced the suspension of operations in Russia and Belarus around a month ago, and the key point from this announcement is ‘in’ (not ‘from’) – This means that we are blocking Host calendars from accepting new bookings in both countries until further notice. We will also restrict users in Belarus and Russia from making new reservations as guests”, an Airbnb spokesperson said. “There was a minor Russian language translation issue on our Help Centre which has caused the confusion. This is being rectified.”

In Russia, many users spoke out about the mistranslation, assuming it was literal. “I do not support the war, I support Ukraine. I understand why you don’t want to work with Russian money. But blocking users because of a passport is too much,” said one English-language review on Apple’s App Store said, according to the Moscow Times. “Racism and discrimination is your true face,” wrote another reviewer.

The announcement comes after Airbnb said it was ending all business operations in Russia and Belarus last month.

Brian Chesky, the co-founder of Airbnb, made the announcement in a tweet without stating the reason for suspending business in the two countries. “Airbnb is suspending all operations in Russia and Belarus,” Mr Chesky said

Though Belarus leader Alexander Lukashenko said his armed forces will not take part in Russia’s military operation, the close Russian ally has been condemned for allowing its territory to carry out a multi-pronged invasion of Ukraine by deploying Moscow’s arsenal close to the Ukrainian border.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Airbnb translation error makes Russians think they are banned from using the app