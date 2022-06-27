AirBnb host kicks guest out of house after she 'complained about mouldy food in bin'

An Airbnbguest captured the moment her host barged into the rented apartment and booted her out “because she complained about a mouldy sandwich in the bin” and mentioned the poor cleanliness inside after her first night.

Kristin Eardley, who booked two nights (26 to 28 April) at the property in Los Angeles, said: “She kept…trying to shove me out of her apartment, grabbing my arm and pushing on my waist. I was terrified, I didn’t know what to do.”

After reporting the incident to Airbnb and providing the video footage, Kristin was refunded the booking cost.

