Aimee Jane Cannon: Man, 25, charged in murder probe into death of mother found with serious injuries

A man has been charged as part of a murder investigation into the death of a woman in West Lothian.

The 25-year-old suspect, who police have not yet named, suspect will appear at Livingston Sheriff Court on Wednesday in connection with the death of Aimee Jane Cannon.

Ms Cannon, 26, was found at a property on Learmonth Crescent in the village of West Calder, in West Lothian, with serious injuries at around 6.35pm on 7 May.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ms Cannon is reported to have been a talented dancer who had two young children.

Detective Superintendent Andrew Patrick, of West Lothian Police, previously said Ms Cannon was subjected to a “brutal, sustained attack”.

He said in a statement: “Our thoughts are very much with Aimee’s family and friends at this difficult time for them.

“Aimee has been the victim of a brutal, sustained attack and we will have a continued police presence in the area while our investigation continues.

“I would like to reassure the local community that everything is being done to trace the person responsible.

“I would also urge anyone who may have information which could help our investigation to come forward.

“We would be keen to speak to anyone who may have seen or heard any signs of a disturbance at the property on Learmonth Crescent to get in touch.

“We are also studying CCTV as part of our investigation and anyone who may have private footage, perhaps from a dashcam or doorbell camera, is asked to check this and pass on anything notable to us.”

Members of the public who may have information have been urged to come forward and a portal has been set up so that they can send any information directly to the team.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Aimee Jane Cannon: Man, 25, charged in murder probe into death of mother found with serious injuries