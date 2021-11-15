Ahmaud Arbery: Jesse Jackson attends trial after defense lawyer vows to keep out all black pastors

The lawyer for one of the three white men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery, a Black man, in southern Georgia, was unsuccessful in his attempt to have civil rights leader Reverend Jesse Jackson removed from the courtroom.

The attorney, Kevin Gough, tried to take a similar action last week when he tried to stop any “black pastors” from attending the trial after another civil rights leader, Reverend Al Sharpton, was seen sitting with Mr Arbery’s parents in the public gallery of the courtroom, Reuters reported.

When the jury had left the room, Mr Gough made an objection to “an icon in the civil rights movement” sitting next to Wanda Cooper-Jones, Mr Arbery’s mother. He said the presence of the pastor could influence the members of the jury.

“How many pastors does the Arbery family have?” he said after seeing Rev Jackson in the courtroom. “The seats in the public gallery of a courtroom are not like courtside seats at a Lakers game.”

More follows…

