Ahmaud Arbery: Cops told McMichaels Black jogger wasn’t a burglar days before shooting, prosecutor says

The White father and son accused of murdering Ahmaud Arbery were told by cops that he wasn’t a burglar just days before they chased the Black 25-year-old and shot him dead in the street, according to prosecutors.

Senior Assistant District Attorney Linda Dunikoski said in the prosecution’s opening statements on Friday morning that Gregory McMichael and his son Travis McMichael knew there was no evidence Mr Arbery had stolen anything from a home under construction in the neighbourhood.

The prosecutor also shared statements from the suspects where they admitted they did not believe he had stolen anything.

“I don’t think the guy has actually stolen anything out of there,” Gregory McMichael told investigators, she said.

The McMichaels and their neighbour William “Roddie” Bryan Jr have claimed they were attempting to carry out a citizen’s arrest of Mr Arbery when he was shot dead, because they believed he was responsible for burglaries in the area.

The court also heard that the three White men were chasing the Black man for five minutes in their pickup trucks with Gregory McMichael telling cops they had him “trapped like a rat”.

Mr Arbery was “under attack by strangers who were intent to kill him”, said the prosecutor.

Mr Arbery was jogging through the Satilla Shores neighbourhood near Brunswick, Georgia, on 23 February 2020 when the McMichaels grabbed guns and jumped in their pickup truck to chase him.

Their neighbour Mr Bryan also joined in the pursuit, following in his pickup truck and filming the incident on his smartphone.

The footage captured Travis McMichael shooting Mr Arbery three times with his shotgun.

Mr Arbery collapsed to the ground where he died.

The three defendants all face nine charges, including malice murder, four counts of felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault, false imprisonment, and criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment. They have all pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Opening statements began on Friday morning in the trial of the three White men accused of murdering the Black 25-year-old.

Ms Dunikoski described what happened that day as a “assumptions and driveway decisions”.

“Why are we here? We are here because of assumptions and driveway decisions,” she said.

“All three defendants did everything they did on assumptions and they made decisions in their driveways based on those assumptions that took a young man’s life.”

Police had received no reports of any break-ins in the area in more than seven weeks before Mr Arbery’s death and the Black 25-year-old was not a suspect in any burglaries.

The three suspects claim they were carrying out a citizen’s arrest and that Mr Arbery was then shot in self-defense.

The prosecution and Mr Arbery’s family have described his killing as a “modern-day lynching”.

The three suspects walked free for almost three months after Mr Arbery’s death until the footage was leaked online, sparking national outrage.

The racially-charged trial has already been mired in controversy after an almost all-White jury was selected on Wednesday in a move the prosecution described as an act of discrimination on the part of the defense.

Out of 12 jurors selected, 11 are White and only one is Black.

Judge Timothy Walmsley said the court had found n“intentional discrimination” by the defense but he allowed the case to move forward anyway.

On Thursday afternoon, one of the seated jurors – a White woman – was dismissed for undisclosed medical issues and replaced with another White juror.

Judge Walmsley ruled on a number of motions on Friday morning before the jury was sworn in.

He denied a request from the defense to allow the jury to hear that Mr Arbery was on probation at the time he was killed.

He also denied a second request from the defense to blur out the license plate on Travis’ pickup truck because it featured the Confederate flag.

