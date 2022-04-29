Ahead Of 'Dhaakad' Trailer Release, Kangana Ranaut Fires Fresh Salvo Against Karan Johar; Calls Him 'Fading 90s Director'

Kangana Ranaut has done it yet again. At the Amazon Prime Video event, that took place on Thursday, Kangana announced her collaboration with the streaming giant. Her upcoming movie Tiku Weds Sheru will releasing directly on Amazon Prime Video. Well the event was hosted by Karan Johar and after the entire ordeal was over, Kangana took to her Instagram and took a jibe at the director as well as the streaming platform Netflix.

SEE ALSO: Kangana Ranaut Calls Herself ‘Superstar Host’, Says Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, And More Failed At Hosting

Taking to her Instagram, Ranaut wrote that Amazon Prime Video was actually working better than Netflix in India. She also wrote that Karan Johar was now a ‘fading 90s director.’ Her entire post read, “Data suggests that Amazon Prime Video is doing way better than Netflix in India maybe because they are much more open minded and democratic, when international head visits India they don’t park themselves at a fading 90s director’s infamous party but meet everyone who is contributing to them… Last I heard Netflix head was not able to understand Indian market… Well Indian market is not just one bitchy gossipy nineties director…. There are hundreds of talented people here.”

SEE ALSO: Kangana Ranaut Takes An Indirect Dig At Karan Johar As ‘Lock Upp’ Hits 200m Views: Tere Rone Ke Din Aa Gaye Papa Jo

For the unversed, Karan Johar and Dharma Productions’ CEO Apoorva Mehta, last weekend hosted a grand party for Netflix Global Chief, Bela Bajaria. The party was attended by several Bollywood stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, Jahnvi Kapoor and many more. Meanwhile, It is quite well known that Ranaut and Johar don’t see eye to eye after, the former called the filmmaker ‘flagbearer of Nepotism’ on his talk show Koffee with Karan.

Image Credit: Instagram

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : Ahead Of 'Dhaakad' Trailer Release, Kangana Ranaut Fires Fresh Salvo Against Karan Johar; Calls Him 'Fading 90s Director'