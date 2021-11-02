Agnes Wanjiru: Kenyan police reopen case of woman allegedly killed by British soldier

Police in Kenya are to reopen their investigation into the death of a woman allegedly killed by a British soldier in 2012.

Agnes Wanjiru’s body was found in a septic tank at the Lions Court Hotel, in Nanyuki, two months after she disappeared in March 2012. The town is close to a British Army camp.

Hilary Mutyambai, Kenya’s police inspector general, urged the UK government to collaborate to “conclude the case and administer justice”.

Attention has returned to the death of 21-year-old Wanjiru after her family told media they were upset that no-one had been convicted in the killing.

Wanjiru’s body was found in a septic tank weeks after witnesses said she was seen leaving a bar with British soldiers.

The Sunday Times reported one of that trooper’s comrades as saying he had informed superiors after being shown Wanjiru’s body, but was told effectively to “shut up and get out”.

British authorities have said they have been cooperating on the case.

Speaking last month, Wanjiru’s brother-in-law, John Muchiri, said: “We have never gotten justice. We don’t have anyone to inform us on any developments regarding the case. We are in the dark and we cannot afford a lawyer.”

Also last month the head of the British Army, General Sir Mark Carleton-Smith, said he was “appalled” by claims a UK soldier was responsible.

Ben Wallace, the defence secretary, has reportedly ordered “full cooperation” with Kenyan authorities.

