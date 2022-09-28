Age Related Macular Degeneration Drug Market Growth [+$4.9 billion] | Future Trends, Development Strategies Forecast to 2031

Global Age Related Macular Degeneration Drug Market: Introduction

Age related macular degeneration (AMD) is a leading cause of vision loss and blindness among older adults. There is no cure for AMD, but treatments can slow the progression of the disease and improve vision. The global market for drugs to treat AMD was valued at $4.9 billion in 2015 and is expected to grow to $8.8 billion by 2025, according to a new report from Market.us.

Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) is a progressive eye disease that damages the macula, the central portion of the retina that allows us to see fine details clearly. AMD affects the ability to read, drive, and recognize faces. There are two types of AMD: wet and dry. While there is no cure for AMD, treatments are available to help slow its progression.

In the United States, age-related macular degeneration (AMD) is the leading cause of irreversible blindness in people aged 65 years and older. Although there is no cure for AMD, treatments are available that can help slow down its progression and preserve vision. The AMD drug market is expected to grow significantly in the next decade due to the aging population and the introduction of new, more effective treatments.

Age Related Macular Degeneration Drug Market – Competitive Landscape

Applied Genetic Technologies Corp

Astellas Pharma Inc

Benitec Biopharma Ltd

Biokine Therapeutics Ltd

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc

Critical Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Daiichi Sankyo Company Ltd

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc

Dong-A Socio Holdings Co Ltd

Eleven Biotherapeutics Inc

Elsalys Biotech SAS

Lupin Ltd

M’s Science Corp

Mabion SA

MacuCLEAR Inc

Age Related Macular Degeneration Drug Market Segmentation

Based on the type, the Age Related Macular Degeneration Drug market is segmented into

Lucentis

Eylea

Avastin

Others

Based on the application, the Age Related Macular Degeneration Drug market is segmented into

Clinic

Hospital

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

– North America (United States, Canada)

– Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

– Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

– The Middle East and Africa

