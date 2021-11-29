After Vir Das, Nawazuddin Siddiqui Reacts To International Emmys Loss; Says 'Will Keep Trying'

The 49th International Emmy Awards which was held at the Casa Cipriani in New York, earlier this month (November 23), witnessed top names from the television circuit gather under one roof. While Indian actors Vir Das and Nawazuddin Siddiqui along with Sushmita Sen’s web series ‘Aarya’ had earned a nod at the prestigious event, India failed to register a win at the International Emmys this year.

Hailed as one of Bollywood’s top-rated actors, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who was nominated in the Best Performance by an Actor category for his stellar performance in Netflix’s ‘Serious Men’ lost the race to David Tennant. Responding to his loss, Siddiqui shared a heartwarming note along with a series of clicks on social media. He wrote, “Phoolein mein phool, phool hai gulaab, New York toh chale gaye, bann na paye nawab. Koshish jaari rahegi, adaab.” In another post, Nawazuddin added, “The sun rises in the east and sets in the west. Do whatever you want to, but be the best.”

The Sun rises in the East and sets in the West… Do whatever you want to, but be the BEST 👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/4w4apsYfRe — Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@Nawazuddin_S) November 27, 2021

Apart from the 47-year-old actor, comedian-turned-actor Vir Das had also attended the event in New York. While the stand-up comic has been making headlines due to his controversial ‘Two Indias’ performance in the US, Das too lost the International Emmys race after earning a nod in the Best Comedy segment.

Even Das had taken to social media and penned a thank you note post his International Emmys loss. He shared a photo of the medal and citation that he received at the event and wrote, “It was an honour to represent my country. Thanks so much to the International Emmys For India. It’s always for India. #VirDasForIndia.”

While reports of Nawaz quitting OTT platforms were making rounds on the internet, the ‘Sacred Games’ actor issued a clarification refusing all the reports. “It was taken out of context and my intention was never to say that I want to quit OTT. I just don’t want to do anything that looks like a serial,” he stated. Meanwhile, on the professional front, Nawazuddin has been busy with the filming of ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’ which is being produced by Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut. He also has interesting projects like ‘Heropanti 2’, ‘No Land’s Man’ and others lined up in his kitty.

