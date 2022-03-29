After Varun Dhawan, Salman Khan Reacts To Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock At Oscars 2022

The 94th Academy Awards took place on Sunday evening but it has still had people talking about it, in particular the heated moment between Will Smith and Chris Rock. Smith slapped Rock during a segment of Oscars 2022 after the latter made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith. The incident became viral and several netizens and prominent figures from the industry reacted to the altercation.

Bollywood also reacted to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock, celebs like Varun Dhawan, Richa Chadha, Neetu Kapoor, and more weighed in on the incident. Salman Khan is the latest celeb to react to the incident and said that a host should be more sensitive. This comment comes as Khan is gearing up to host IIFA awards 2022.

As per Hindustan Times, during the press conference to announce the 22nd edition of the International Indian Film Academy, Salman Khan weighed in on Will Smith and Chris Rock’s altercation that took place as Oscars 2022. Khan said, “As a host, you have to be sensitive. Humor is above the belt and not below the belt.” Varun Dhawan and Maniesh Paul who were also present at the press conference also added their opinion. Dhawan said, “They get offended and one has to be careful.” while Paul said, “Whenever I have been on stage, I have not offended anyone. It all depends on your sense of humor.”

Smith who won his first Oscar award for King Richard took to his Instagram and apologized to Chris Rock. The actor wrote, “I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.”

