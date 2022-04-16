After 'The Kashmir Files', Vivek Agnihotri To Direct 'The Delhi Files'; Here's What We Know

The Kashmir Files arrived in theatres earlier this month and took over box offices across the country, raking in massive numbers. Directed by Vivek Agnihotri and featuring Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumar and more, the film has been shrouded in controversy. With a plot that chronicles the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits in the ’90s, it garnered enough backlash and praise to be deemed a film that has left audiences divided. It also sparked outrage for its calls for violence. Now, after making headlines for weeks, the film’s director has announced that he’s going to make another film.

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri has been in the news for his film and statements alike and he seemingly has no intention of slowing down. This week, the director announced that he already has his gaze set on his next venture. In a Tweet, he shared his plans for his upcoming film. It will be called The Delhi Files.

He wrote, “I thank all the people who owned #TheKashmirFiles. For last 4 yrs we worked very hard with utmost honesty & sincerity. I may have spammed your TL but it’s important to make people aware of the GENOCIDE & injustice done to Kashmiri Hindus./ It’s time for me to work on a new film.”

He then added the hashtag “#TheDelhiFiles” seemingly sharing the title:

Currently, the plot and cast of the film haven’t been revealed.

