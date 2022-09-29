After Taapsee Pannu Said She’s Unqualified To Be On ‘KWK’, Karan Johar Reveals Why He Hasn’t Invited Her Yet

The star-spangled season of Koffee With Karan has come to end with Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt and Arjun Kapoor taking home awards for their best moments on the couch. From shocking revelations to juicy gossip, the 7th season did not disappoint. We got to see many veterans making a comeback on the couch as well as some new faces getting familiar with the controversial couch.

On the other hand, there were several buzzworthy stars who we missed on the show. One of them is Taapsee Pannu who was recently in the headlines for her film Dobaaraa. Many wondered why a seasoned actor like Taapsee was not invited to the show and no, it is not because Karan didn’t want an outsider on his couch (At least that is what he implied).

In the finale episode of Koffee With Karan season 7, Kusha Kapila asked about the reason behind Taapsee Pannu’s absence in the season. Karan Johar promptly replied, ”It’s 12 episodes, you’ve got to choose combinations that add up. Just to tell Taapsee that when I will request and ask her to come on the show, where we can work out an exciting combination. And she declines me, I’ll be sad.”

Karan’s response comes after Taapsee talked about being unqualified to appear on the cult talk show. As per a report from Hindustan Times, the actor had said, ”My sex life is not interesting enough to be invited to Koffee With Karan,”. It was surely a hamper-worthy reply to the question.

