After Sonu Sood-Kangana Ranaut, Singer Sonu Nigam Weighs In On Ajay Devgn-Kiccha Sudeep 'National Language' Row

The war of words between Ajay Devgn and Kiccha Sudeep may have ended, but it has surely sparked a new debate online, and the latest celebrity to react to it is renowned singer Sonu Nigam. The multi-talented singer, who has a long list of evergreen songs to his credit, was quizzed about the ongoing debate at an event, and his response absolutely won over the audience.

Sharing his views on the ongoing ‘national language’ row, the 48-year-old singer highlighted the fact that Hindi isn’t mentioned as the national language in the constitution of India. Furthermore, he even raised a query that many experts have been debating for quite some time now, and asked if anyone knew which is the World’s oldest language? Hindi or Tamil? While the former is the most commonly used language in the country, many believe that Tamil is the oldest language in the entire world.

Watch Sonu Nigam share his opinion on the ongoing Hindi row here:

Perfect response to Ajay Devgn by Sonu Nigam: Let’s not divide people further in this country, where is it written that Hindi is our national language? 👏 pic.twitter.com/hC9nHbXJHy — Sushant Mehta (@SushantNMehta) May 2, 2022

While the Padma Shri Award-winning singer left everyone puzzled with his question, he continued, “We are creating disharmony in the country by imposing a language on others. People should have the right to decide the language they want to speak.” Nigam concluded his statement urging his fans to emphasise on matter that are of grave concern. “Let’s not divide further in our country, already there is so much going on,” Nigam added.

Before Nigam, Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut and Sonu Sood also shared their views on the ongoing debate. While the ‘Queen’ actress came out in support of Devgn as said that he’s not wrong, Sood hailed ‘entertainment‘ as the national language of India.

SEE ALSO: Chiranjeevi Recalls ‘Humiliating’ Delhi Trip While Sharing His Opinion On ‘Hindi Row’; Recognises ‘RRR’ And ‘Baahubali’ Success

Cover Image: Bhavya Poonia/Mashable India

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : After Sonu Sood-Kangana Ranaut, Singer Sonu Nigam Weighs In On Ajay Devgn-Kiccha Sudeep 'National Language' Row