After Shah Rukh Khan, Will Nagarjuna’s Character Have A Spin-Off In ‘Brahmastra’ Universe? Here’s What Latter Said

After over a decade, Ayan Mukerji successfully established a never-seen-before world of Brahmastra. Inspired by Indian mythology, the fantasy-world introduced us to characters like Shiva, Anish Shetty, Guruji and their immense powers from ‘Astras’. Although the dialogues in the film fell flat, the audience got a clear enough image of their powers and characters.

Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan, Brahmastra had short yet impactful cameos from Shah Rukh Khan and Nagarjuna, who had the powers of Vanarastra and Nandi astra, respectively. After director Ayan Mukerji confirmed a spin-off venture with the former, Nagarjuna shared his thoughts on the possible spin-off venture of his character, Anish Shetty.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, the 63-year-old actor appeared all in for the idea of a spin-off project for Anish Shetty, who wields the power of Nandi Astra. ”We haven’t discussed, I’ll be honest. We never discussed anything about that,” the veteran actor said in the interview.

He further added, ”I guess Ayan must be still writing… he has to do (part) two right. Where does he have time to do spin-offs now? (But) It will be nice, why not, if it works,” Although Anish Shetty appeared to have died in the Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer, there was no information about his past or his time in Brahmansh. This opens the doors for a possible spin-off venture in the Brahmastra universe.

