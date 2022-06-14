After 'Samrat Prithviraj's Failure, Akshay Kumar Is Set To Do More 'Rowdy Rathore' And 'Housefull' Films *Facepalm*

Hailed as one of the most talented actors in Bollywood, Akshay Kumar’s latest outing ‘Samrat Prithviraj’ with debutant Manushi Chhillar, turned out to be the biggest disappointment of 2022. Based period drama which was based on Prithviraj Raso by Chandbardai, ended up securing just Rs 62.30 crore in the domestic circuit (in 11 days), according to trade expert Taran Adarsh.

While the Chandraprakash Dwivedi period drama failed to allure audience to cinema halls, the filmmaker, in a recent conversation with Navbharat Times, talked about the film’s box office debacle and how a huge production house like YRF would go on to make more period dramas in future. But what grabbed our attention was Dwivedi pointing out how Akshay told him that he would return to make more masala entertainers like ‘Rowdy Rathore’ and ‘Housefull’ if ‘Samrat Prithviraj’ fails. Watch the conversation here:

From facing criticism with their casting choices to changing the film’s title just days before its release, ‘Samrat Prithviraj’ was mired in several controversies since its inception. But with the film ending up falling flat at the box office, Akshay should really figure out his next move carefully, but with the actor thinking about returning with more films like ‘Rowdy Rathore’ and ‘Housefull’, the Khiladi of Bollywood may end up adding more flops to his credit.

But with a long list of interesting big-budget projects like ‘Gorkha’, ‘Selfiee’, ‘Raksha Bandhan’, ‘OMG 2’, ‘Mission Cinderella’ and ‘Soorarai Pottru’ remake keeping Akshay busy, the 54-year-actor’s plans of returning with more no-brainer masala entertainers seem to be on the backburner.

