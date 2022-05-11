After 'Multiverse Of Madness' Will Wanda Be Seen In 'Agatha: House Of Harkness'? Elizabeth Olsen Responds

(Elizabeth Olsen had quite a busy slate with MCU, first with the release of WandaVision then with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Both the projects spotlighted Wanda’s story arc in MCU and left fans even more excited for her future in the cinematic universe. Post the release of Doctor Strange 2 fans were left curious to know where Wanda/Scarlett Witch can be seen next.

There were rumours that Olsen’s character could possibly seen in Marvel’s mini-series Agatha: The House of Harkness based on the main antagonist of WandaVision Agatha Harkness. Elizabeth Olsen has now responded to the rumours and answered whether we will actually get to see Scarlet Witch in Agatha: The House of Harkness.

Elizabeth Olsen appeared on Good Morning America, and when asked about her appearance in Agatha: The House of Harkness, Olsen said that she won’t be appearing in the show. She said, “I mean I would do anything with (Kathryn)Hahn, yeah. I mean no, I’m not appearing in it. Again, not as far as I’m aware. But I love that woman so much. Fabulous. So fun. That entire show (WandaVision) was just filled with lots of joy. Yeah, it was great.”

Agatha: House of Darkness seems like a very obvious place for Wanda to make her next appearance after her cliffhanging disappearance from Multiverse Of Madness . It was shown that Kathryn Hahn’s Agatha Harkness’ powers are directly linked to Wanda, and with it being a spinoff of WandaVision, it would be weird to not see Wanda in it.

