After Life season three trailer gives first look at return of Ricky Gervais Netflix series

Netflix has released the first trailer for the third season of Ricky Gervais’s hit comedy-drama After Life.

The show, which won Best Comedy at the National Television Awards last year, stars Gervais as a curmudgeonly widower who is forced to reassess his misanthropic mindset.

It has already been confirmed that season three will be the series’ final run of episodes.

As well as starring in the series, Gervais also created it, and writes and directs.

The third season trailer seems to hint and further personality growth for Gervais’s character, Tony, while also including a fair amount of his trademark snark.

One clip sees Tony reprimanded for sprinkling some of his father’s ashes on the floor of a pub, prompting him to throw more ashes in the other man’s face and call him a “c***”.

The official Netflix synopsis for the third season reads: “It’s the final season of After Life and Tony is still desperately mourning the loss of his wife, Lisa.

“Will he ever truly embrace the future if he can’t let go of the past?”

Season three of After Life is available to stream on Netflix from 14 January 2022.

