After Kiara Advani, Alia Bhatt's Lookalike Goes Viral On The Internet. Fans Call Her 'Alia 2.0'

Believe it or not, but there are nearly seven people in this world, who look like you. While several scientific reports also suggest the same, it’s hard to believe sometimes. But to make this concept of doppelganger simple to you, here’s a glimpse of Alia Bhatt’s lookalike, Celesti Bairagey, who has been winning over the internet with her cuteness.

With thousands of followers on Instagram, Celesti, who is popularly known as ‘Assam ki Alia Bhatt’ has taken the internet by storm. While her uncanny resemblance with the popular Bollywood actress left many netizens confused, a video of her smiling like Alia has gone viral on the internet. And within no time, netizens showered her post with comments like ‘Alia 2.0’, ‘choti Alia Bhatt’ while many even compared her cute smile with the young actress.

A few weeks back, Kiara Advani’s lookalike, Aishwarya Singh, had gone viral on the internet. And impressed with her looks and acting skills, Kiara took to her own social handle to re-share a reel made by her doppelganger. But the internet is currently obsessing over Alia Bhatt’s lookalike, who seems to be winning more hearts with her sweet smile and cute looks.

While reports of Alia and Ranbir Kapoor’s impending wedding have been making rounds on the internet, no official statement has been made yet. Meanwhile, Alia has been quite busy with her shoot of her next project. And with projects like Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, SS Rajamouli’s period drama RRR, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi and Karan Johar’s Takht and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in the pipeline, the young diva looks quite adamant to dominate the silver screen in the coming year.

Cover Image: Instagram

