After Kangana Ranaut, ‘The Kashmir Files’ Director Takes An Indirect Dig At ‘Brahmastra’; Fans React

Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji’s ‘Brahmastra’ starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, is off to a flying start at the box office. While the mythological fantasy drama has managed to end Bollywood’s lean run at the box office, and successfully bring the audience back to the theatres, ‘The Kashmir Files’ director Vivek Agnihotri joined the likes of Kangana Ranaut, who has been criticizing the movie.

Taking to Twitter, Agnihotri recently took an indirect dig at the Ayan Mukerji directorial as he wrote, “हमको मालूम है जन्नत की हक़ीक़त लेकिन दिल के ख़ुश रखने को ‘ग़ालिब’ ये ख़याल अच्छा है। (We know the reality of paradise, but to keep the heart happy, the idea of ​​’Ghalib’ is good.)” But seems the tweet didn’t go down well with many netizens, who called the filmmaker ‘insecure’. Check out a few reactions here:

Frustrated Sore loser hona bhi kabhi kabhi acha hain Ghalib jo aap Ho rahe Ho !!! Milte hain end of weekend aur end of the week tab tak sulking chalu rakhiye — munaf (@munafno1) September 11, 2022

Ghazab hai jis Bollywood ne tujhe vivek agnihotri banaya aaj uski ek hit film tujhe pach nahin rahi hai 😊 — M khan (@SahilKhanz) September 11, 2022

Most insecure man on earth — Thug 🚬 (@gawd_SRK) September 11, 2022

Earlier, in another tweet, Agnihotri had re-shared a report claiming that PVR and Inox lost nearly Rs 800 crore due to ‘Brahmastra’. “Problem is everything runs on fakeness in Bollywood. And nobody is answerable. No industry can survive which invests 0% in R&D and wastes 70-80% money on stars,” he tweeted.

Problem is everything runs on fakeness in Bollywood. And nobody is answerable. No industry can survive which invests 0% in R&D and wastes 70-80% money on stars. “Brahmastra wipes out over ₹800 crore wealth of PVR and Inox investors | Business Insider https://t.co/ZgHOlzBm3H — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) September 9, 2022

Meanwhile, according to latest reports, ‘Brahmastra’ collected over Rs 150 crore in the domestic circuit while ending Bollywood’s much-talked-about dry spell at the box office. Apart from Ranbir and Alia, the Ayan Mukerji directorial also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nargarjuna and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles.

