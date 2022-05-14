After Kangana Ranaut, Boney Kapoor Responds To Mahesh Babu's 'Bollywood Can't Afford Me' Statement

South superstar Mahesh Babu has become the talk of the town thanks to his recently made controversial statement on foraying into Bollywood. While the ‘Maharshi’ claims that the Hindi film industry ‘cannot afford him’, and therefore he ‘doesnt want to waste his time’, the statement went on to spark an intense debate online. And after a couple of Bollywood celebrities, renowned film producer Boney Kapoor has reacted to Mahesh Babu’s remarks.

While the success of South films like ‘RRR’, ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ and ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ had already sparked a Bollywood Vs South debate, Mahesh Babu’s comment left Bollywood fans furious, who in response took to social media to slam the South actor. Meanwhile, on the other hand, producer Boney Kapoor refrained from sharing his opinion on the ongoing debate claiming that he ‘belongs to both the sides’.

In an interaction with Indian Today, Kapoor said, “I am not the right person to comment on this. Mahesh has the right to say whatever he feels, and if he feels the Hindi film industry may not be able to afford him, he may have his own reasons and it is good for him.” Furthermore, he continued, “If he feels that way, it is good for him,” while explaining his stance on the ongoing debate.

Earlier this week, actress Kangana Ranaut said “He’s right, Bollywood cannot afford Mahesh Babu,” while showering the South superstar with praise for elevating Telugu film industry at the second trailer launch of her upcoming movie ‘Dhaakad’. Read more about it here.

The entire controversy started during the promotions of Mahesh Babu’s recently released movie ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ where the actor was quizzed about his Bollywood plans. Responding to the media, he had said, “I did get a lot of offers in Hindi, but I don’t think they can afford me. I don’t want to waste my time working in an industry which can’t afford me.”

