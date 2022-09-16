After ‘Brahmastra’ Success, Ayan Mukerji To Expand Astraverse By Exploring ‘Various Astras And Their Origins’

Emerging as one of the biggest films from Bollywood post-pandemic, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s Brahmastra successfully minted over Rs 300 crore across the world. Billed as a trilogy, the first part showed the journey of Shiva who wields the power of Agni Astra.

The film also established Shah Rukh Khan as Vanarastra, Amitabh Bachchan as Prabhastra and Nagarjuna as Nandi Astra. Moreover, Deepika Padukone also made a cameo as Jal Astra. While it is not confirmed, Ayan Mukerji surely has many more astras and characters up his sleeves.

Also See: ‘Brahmastra Part Two: Dev’ Casting Confirmed? Pic Of Deepika-Ranveer, SRK-Aamir With Ranbir-Alia Goes Viral

As per a report from India Today, the director’s next mission is to explore these astras and expand the Astraverse that he successfully established after more than a decade. A source from the outlet reported, ”A lot was riding on the box office success of Brahmastra. If the film emerged as a box office success, then the makers planned to further explore this desi super hero universe,”

”Brahmastra has clocked over Rs 300 crore worldwide at the ticket window and these numbers have given the makers the confidence to take the story line ahead and explore various astras and their origins,” the source concluded. The ending of Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva set the beginning of part two- which fans suspect will be the tragic love story of Jalastra and Dev.

Also See: Mohan Bhargav’s Journey From ‘Swades’ To ‘Bramhastra’: Everything We Want In Shah Rukh Khan’s Spin-Off

Director Ayan Mukerji earlier confirmed a spin-off venture with Shah Rukh Khan’s Vanarastra. If reports are anything to go by, we might get to witness the origins of the astra and their journey in Brahmansh.

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : After 'Brahmastra' Success, Ayan Mukerji To Expand Astraverse By Exploring 'Various Astras And Their Origins'