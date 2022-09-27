After ‘Brahmastra’, Mani Ratnam To Request Multiplex To Make ‘Ponniyin Selvan: I’ Tickets Also Rs 100

The National Cinema Day event of minimal ticket prices led to full houses in theatre chains across the country for all movies that were released last weekend. The success also led filmmakers to lower ticket prices for another week during the festive week of Navarati. Now reports have revealed that after Brahmastra, Ponniyin Selvan: I will also be screened in theatres at Rs 100.

A report has claimed that filmmaker Mani Ratnam who is gearing up for the release of Ponniyin Selvan: I, recently traveled to Mumbai to request multiplex chain owners to reduce the ticket prices. TOI report said, that the director wants his film to cost the consumer Rs 100 only. However, it is unclear if the ticket prices will be reduced. But the report added a source saying that the multiplex chains had a positive response his suggestion.

This is not the first time high price tickets have become a concern in Bollywood. Recently Anurag Kashyap had also said how movies are not working as the audience cannot afford the high ticket prices. The recent success of National Cinema Day has changed Bollywood’s mind about ticket prices. However, it might not be an easy feat to achieve given there are many expenses on the production and distribution end. The change is possible only after more filmmakers begin to mak their films accessible and it becomes a norm for Bollywood.

Ponniyin Selvan: I is a Tamil-language epic period action film directed by Mani Ratnam. The film is also co-written by Mani Ratnam alongside Elango Kumaravel and B. Jeyamohan. It is led by Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Aishwarya Rai, Trisha, and many more.

