After Bashing Vijay Deverakonda, Theatre Owner Slams Akshay Kumar For Delivering Flops; ‘Kya Kar Rahe Hai?’

Apart from a few numbers, Bollywood is suffering from a downward trend at the box office as no film managed to attract an audience to the theatres. From Laal Singh Chaddha to Samrat Prithiviraj, many big-budget films, with prominent names attached to the project turned out to be the biggest failures the film industry has witnessed in a while.

Be it the ongoing boycott trend or simply unappealing content of the movie, many would agree that Bollywood needs to pull its socks up to revive cinema halls to their buzzing glory. Amidst all the ruckus, the director of Gaiety Galaxy and Maratha Mandir Cinema Manoj Desai came after Akshay Kumar for delivering three flops this year.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, the known exhibitor bashed the veteran actor for delivering flops like Samrat Prithiviraj, Bachchan Pandey and Raksha Bandhan this year. ”Content galat, subject galat,” Desai asserted. He added, ”Picture banai, kya banai? Kya kar rahe hai?”.

He also compared Raksha Bandhan to Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha by saying, ”Aapney (Akshay Kumar) Raksha Bandhan banai usmai public bilkul satisfied aapkey content se nahi thi. Ussi tarah Laal Singh Chaddha ke content se bhi public bilku satisfied nahi thi.” (Public was not satisfied with the content in Raksha Bandhan. Even Laal Singh Chaddha‘s content turned out unsatisfied).

Earlier, Manoj Desai had called Vijay Deverakonda ‘arrogant’ for for his ‘kaun rokega dekh lenge’ comment. The duo later made amends after the Liger star visited him to clarify his comments.

The theatre owner did not stop there. He went on to indirectly mention Aamir Khan’s ‘intolerance’ remark and opined that no actor should get involved in politics. He also took a dig at Brahmastra over their Mahakaleshwar temple controversy by saying,

”Ye kitni gandi publicity ho rahi hai inki. Vo jo, khas kar ke religious public hai, woh to yahi bolegi ke Mahakal mein enter nahi karne diya Ujjain mein, picture nahi dekhenge”. (This is terrible publicity. Naturally, the religious public will refuse to watch the film). Manoj Desai also opined that the audience makes an artist a star.

