After Ashneer Grover, Anupam Mittal Reacts To Ashish Chanchlani's 'Shark Tank India' Spoof Video

Given the enormous success of ‘Shark Tank India’, YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani too came up with his own version of the reality show called ‘Sasta Shark Tank’ featuring hilarious versions of sharks/judges. Known for his out of the box ideas, Chanchlani’s parody was also appreciated by the audience, but a ‘Shark Tank India’ fan recently questioned Anupam Mittal about his character portrayal in the spoof video. Introduced as the founder of Divorce.com in the spoof, Uttapam Misal (Anupam’s character) was also called a ‘four-time divorce’ and ‘India’s No 1 simp’.

The founder and CEO of Shaadi.com, who recently shared an adorable post dedicated to his mother-in-law reacted to the fan comment and wrote, “ignore, use bhi apna ghar chalana hai. Anyway, besides me, nobody can assassinate my character. Woh privilege mein apne paas hi rakhta hoon.”

Before Mittal, Ashneer Grover to had reacted to Chanchlani’s ‘Shark Tank India’ spoof but was all praise for the young YouTuber. “Hilarious! What acting by all the Sharks !! Sasta and Tikau,” Grover had written while reacting to the video. Read more about it here:

Ashneer Grover Reacts To Ashish Chanchlani’s ‘Sasta Shark Tank’ Parody, Calls It ‘Hilarious’

Apart from Mittal, the parody video also featured hilarious versions of Ashneer Grover (Paneer Grover), Namita Thapar (Babita Papad) and Aman Gupta (Chaman Gutka). Watch Chanchlani’s spoof video here:

In addition to the aforementioned names, the panel of judges on SonyLiv’s reality show ‘Shark Tank India’ also included Ghazal Alagh (co-founder of Mamaearth), Vineeta Singh (founder of SUGAR Cosmetics) and Peyush Bansal (co-founder of Lenskart).

SEE ALSO: ‘Shark Tank India’: Anupam Mittal Shares His Opinion On The Desi-Version Being Compared To ‘Shark Tank US’ – Watch

Cover Image: Instagram

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : After Ashneer Grover, Anupam Mittal Reacts To Ashish Chanchlani's 'Shark Tank India' Spoof Video